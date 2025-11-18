India’s Eden Gardens loss sparked pitch debate, but curator Sujan Mukherjee insists surface was fair.

India’s hopes of starting their home Test series strongly were dashed at Eden Gardens, where South Africa stunned the hosts with a 30‑run victory inside three days. The defeat, marked by India’s collapse to 93 in their second innings while chasing 124, has triggered fierce debate over the quality of the pitch.

Pitch curator Sujan Mukherjee rejected criticism, insisting the surface was not at fault. “This pitch is not bad at all,” he said in an interview with Times Now Bangla. Mukherjee explained that he prepared the wicket exactly as instructed and would continue to do his job with dedication regardless of outside opinions. He added that not everyone understands the process of preparing a Test surface and stressed that he followed directions precisely.

India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir backed Mukherjee, arguing that the pitch was challenging but fair. “It was not an unplayable wicket, there were no demons,” Gambhir said after the match. He blamed his batters for failing to absorb pressure and lacking the temperament required to succeed. According to Gambhir, players needed to trust their defense and show patience rather than attempt big shots on a difficult surface. He praised Mukherjee for delivering what was asked and criticised his side’s inability to adapt.

Match Summary and Series Implications

The result continued India’s worrying trend at home. They have now lost four of their last six Tests and nine of 18 matches under Gambhir’s tenure. The defeat has raised questions about India’s ability to adapt to testing conditions even on familiar grounds.

India trail 1‑0 in the two‑match series, with the second Test scheduled at Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati from November 22. The nature of that pitch remains unknown, but all eyes will be on whether India’s batters can respond after their Eden Gardens collapse.