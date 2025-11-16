Image Credit : ANI

In the fourth innings, Indian openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul failed to provide any resistance. Jaiswal was dismissed for a four-ball duck, while Rahul managed just one run off six deliveries. Together, the duo aggregated only one run in the innings.

This equalled the record set by Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag, who also combined for just one run against New Zealand at Ahmedabad in 2010. The lowest aggregate by Indian openers in a home Test remains zero, recorded by ML Jaisimha and Indrajitsinhji against Australia in Chennai in 1964.