4 Shocking Records India Created In Eden Gardens Collapse During South Africa Test
India’s 30-run defeat to South Africa at Eden Gardens saw four unwanted records added to their Test history.
Joint Second-Lowest Aggregate By Indian Openers In A Home Test
In the fourth innings, Indian openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul failed to provide any resistance. Jaiswal was dismissed for a four-ball duck, while Rahul managed just one run off six deliveries. Together, the duo aggregated only one run in the innings.
This equalled the record set by Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag, who also combined for just one run against New Zealand at Ahmedabad in 2010. The lowest aggregate by Indian openers in a home Test remains zero, recorded by ML Jaisimha and Indrajitsinhji against Australia in Chennai in 1964.
Third-Lowest Fourth Innings Total In Test History For India
India’s batting unit collapsed to just 93 runs in their chase, marking the third-lowest fourth innings total in the country’s Test history. The effort fell short of even reaching three figures, underlining the scale of the batting failure.
India’s second-lowest fourth innings score is 83, registered against England in Chennai in 1977. Their lowest remains 81, which came against the West Indies at Bridgetown in 1997. The Eden Gardens collapse now joins this list of disappointing batting performances.
Second Test Defeat At Home While Chasing Under 150
The loss to South Africa was only the second time India have lost a Test match at home while chasing a target below 150. The first such instance came at the Wankhede Stadium against New Zealand in 2024, when India were bowled out for 121 while chasing 147.
No other team has suffered even a single defeat at home while chasing under 150 in this century. India’s record at Eden Gardens further worsened, with the side having successfully chased only one target above 100 runs in 13 attempts at the venue.
Second-Lowest Target India Have Failed To Chase
The 124-run target set by South Africa at Eden Gardens is now the second-lowest total India have failed to chase in their Test history. Their lowest remains 120 against the West Indies at Bridgetown in 1997.
Other low targets India have failed to chase include 147 against New Zealand at Wankhede in 2024, 176 against Sri Lanka in Galle in 2015, and 193 against England at Lord’s in 2025. The Eden Gardens defeat adds another unwanted entry to this list.