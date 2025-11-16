4 Key Steps India Must Take To Bounce Back In Second Test Against South Africa
India’s shock defeat at Eden Gardens has raised tough questions. With the series on the line, all eyes turn to Guwahati for answers and redemption…
Demand Balanced Wickets That Reward Skill
The Eden Gardens pitch drew widespread criticism for being excessively difficult, with uneven bounce and sharp turn reducing contests to chance. India’s strength lies in their ability to dominate at home, but that advantage is lost when surfaces neutralize skill. Preparing fair wickets in Guwahati will allow India’s batters to showcase their technique while still giving bowlers enough assistance. Balanced conditions are essential for restoring confidence and ensuring quality cricket.
Stop Using Transition As An Excuse
India’s batting collapse in the fourth innings, where they were bowled out for just 93 while chasing 124, cannot be brushed aside as part of a “transitional phase.” The team has enough talent and experience in its ranks to perform better at home. Players like Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, and Shubman Gill all have strong first‑class records. The focus must shift from excuses to accountability, ensuring that the batting unit delivers consistent performances under pressure.
Maximize Ravindra Jadeja’s Impact
Ravindra Jadeja was unplayable in the second innings at Eden Gardens, taking 4/29 in 13 overs. His ability to exploit a surface that offered grip and bounce was the difference between his first‑innings struggles and second‑innings dominance. India must build their bowling plans around Jadeja’s versatility, using him as the spearhead in conditions that suit his style. His control of the crease and ability to vary pace make him a match‑winner, and maximizing his role could tilt the contest in India’s favor.
Ensure Shubman Gill’s Presence And Partnerships
India sorely missed captain Shubman Gill after he retired hurt with a neck spasm in the first innings. Gill has been in sublime form this year, averaging over 70 with five centuries, and his absence left a gaping hole in the batting order. His presence in Guwahati will be vital, not just for his runs, but for the stability he brings to partnerships. India must rally around him, ensuring that collapses do not follow once the top order is breached. Building meaningful stands with Gill at the crease will be key to chasing or setting competitive totals.