Steve Smith returned to Sheffield Shield cricket with a warm fan welcome. His comeback coincides with renewed scrutiny of the 2018 ball-tampering scandal following fresh claims made in Usman Khawaja's recent autobiography, Sabr.

Steve Smith Returns to Sheffield Shield Play Amidst Ongoing Scandal

Sydney [Australia], November 22 (ANI): Steve Smith received a warm welcome on return to Sheffield Shield action amid the 2018 ball-tampering controversy Smith, who was playing his first match since the second Test against South Africa, was greeted with applause as he walked out from the home dressing room to take the field. The 37-year-old spent most of the opening day fielding in the slips as Queensland reached 249/7 at stumps. The crowd also cheered when Smith made a rare appearance with the ball, bowling two overs of leg-spin. He later signed autographs and posed for selfies with fans after the day's play.

Smith's return to action comes at a time when the events of the 2018 ball-tampering scandal have once again come under the spotlight after former Australian batter Usman Khawaja made several revelations about the scandal in South Africa in his autobiography, 'Sabr'. In the book, Khawaja claimed that everyone in the squad knew about the use of sandpaper. Although Smith was a central figure in the 2018 ball-tampering scandal as Australia's captain and was subsequently handed a one-year ban, accounts that have emerged in recent weeks have consistently portrayed his role as that of someone who initially chose not to know what was happening, became part of the initial cover-up, and later acknowledged his wrongdoing.

Smith had trained behind closed doors on Friday in what was his only net session since Australia's tour of South Africa. He missed the final Test of that series due to a neck injury and has only recently returned to Australia from New York, accoridng to Cricinfo. While the renewed controversy has raised questions about its impact on Smith, his immediate focus will be on regaining match fitness and preparing for Australia's upcoming first Test against New Zealand next month. Smith has been listed at No. 3 for New South Wales in the Sheffield Shield match, fuelling speculation that he could return to the same position in the national side for the Perth Test. Such a move could see him replace Marnus Labuschagne in the batting order, allowing Cameron Green and Josh Inglis to retain their middle-order positions.

On the field, Queensland's innings was anchored by Hugh Weibgen, who scored 69, and a 109-run partnership with Jimmy Peirson. Queensland had made a steady start before New South Wales fought back through Charlie Stobo and Liam Hatcher. Stobo claimed three wickets for 34 runs, while Hatcher picked up three for 50, including three wickets in four balls late in the day. Queensland were eventually restricted to 249/7 at stumps. Labuschagne, who is also looking to strengthen his claims ahead of the New Zealand series, scored 37 after being dropped on five before falling to Stobo. Nathan Lyon finished the day with figures of 0/78 from 23 overs, with Australia's bowling combination for the first Test in Perth also likely to be a talking point. The ongoing Sheffield Shield round will also provide Sam Konstas, currently the competition's leading run-scorer with 426 in six innings, another opportunity to impress selectors before Australia's Test squad is announced. The squad announcement, originally expected last week, has been postponed until after the current round of matches.