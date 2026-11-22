Indian blind cricket captain T Durgarao has contested the controversial decision to declare Pakistan winners of the 2026 Asia Cup after rain washed out the final, demanding the title be shared as per tournament regulations.

Indian Blind Cricket Captain Disputes Asia Cup Win Given To Pakistan

New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): Indian men's blind cricket team captain T Durgarao has questioned the decision to declare Pakistan winners of the Men's Blind Cricket Asia Cup 2026 after the rain-abandoned final between the arch-rivals, insisting that his team never accepted the outcome announced by the match officials. Speaking to ANI after returning to India, Durgarao said the Indian team was informed that Pakistan had been awarded the title on the basis of its superior net run rate from the group stage, despite not a single ball being bowled in the scheduled final.

"The umpires informed us that the match could start only if the weather improved. They set a cut-off time of around 4-4:15 pm and said that, if the rain stopped, at least five hours of play would be possible. However, around 4-4:15 pm, the match referee called my manager and me, along with representatives of the other team, and informed us that Pakistan had been declared the winners of the Asia Cup based on the run rate from the group stage, while India would be runners-up," Durgarao told ANI.

"We objected and questioned the decision. They cited Clause 27, which refers to the use of run rate if a match is tied. But no match was played that day, and not even a single ball was bowled... We therefore did not accept the decision to declare Pakistan the winners," he added. The controversy erupted after the final between India and Pakistan was washed out due to rain, with the match officials subsequently declaring Pakistan champions based on their superior run rate from the group stage. The Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) has strongly objected to the decision, demanding that India and Pakistan be declared joint winners of the tournament. According to CABI, Section 27 of the tournament's technical regulations specifically deals with a tied final, and its provisions cannot be applied to a match in which no play was possible. The association also claimed that the World Blind Cricket Council (WBCC) Technical Committee had initially agreed to declare both teams joint winners. However, CABI alleged that the initial understanding was subsequently overturned following intervention by the Director of the Technical Committee and the President of the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council, resulting in a decision in Pakistan's favour. The association has questioned the impartiality of the decision-making process and termed the declaration of Pakistan as sole champions an injustice to the Indian players. CABI has demanded that the WBCC withdraw Pakistan's sole-winner status, uphold the Technical Committee's initial position and officially recognise India and Pakistan as joint champions of the 2026 edition. The association has also indicated that it will pursue all appropriate avenues to challenge the decision. (ANI)