PSG winger Desire Doue faces at least six months on the sidelines after suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament during a Ligue 1 match against OGC Nice, requiring surgery and extensive rehabilitation for the 21-year-old star.

PSG Winger Desire Doue Suffers Serious Knee Injury Against Nice Clash

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) winger Désiré Doué suffered a serious injury in his side's Ligue 1 clash, which could keep him out for over six months, as per Goal.com. Doue suffered a serious injury to his knee during his side's clash against OGC Nice on Saturday.

PSG, the back-to-back UEFA Champions League champions, have issued a statement about his fitness on their official social media channels. Doue started out for PSG and scored for them with an assist from Achraf Hakimi after 32 minutes. PSG won the match 3-2. Just before half-time, Doué cut inside Axel Witsel and tried to continue dribbling, but hyperextended his knee really badly. He fell to the ground, crying out in pain, raising fears of a serious injury. The 21-year-old left the pitch on a stretcher, with manager Luis Enrique saying, as per Goal.com, "We will have to wait for the tests, but it is clear that this is a serious injury.” PSG have confirmed that the winger has torn his anterior cruciate ligament and will undergo surgery in November, following which a long time in rehab will follow. This is another massive blow for PSG after they lost to Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who faced a serious knee injury in October. As per an L'Équipe report by Goal.com, the French giants will face at least six months without Doué and his availability for the remainder of the summer stays unclear. Ousmane Dembele returned to the PSG squad after a spell out. Enrique has attacking options in the Ballon d'Or winner, Senny Mayulu, Maghnes Akliouche, Ferran Torres and former Ajax player Mika Godts as attacking options.