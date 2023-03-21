Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Stadium named after Rani Rampal in Rae Bareli; hockey star 'proud' to be 1st woman to get this honour

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 21, 2023, 11:55 AM IST

    Indian team's star hockey player Rani Rampal has become the first woman in the sport to have a stadium named after her, in Rae Bareli.

    Rani shared photos on her social media handles, where she is seen interacting with the players and inaugurating the stadium alongside other staff members.

    "Words seem too less to express my happiness and gratitude as I share that the MCF Raebareli has renamed the hockey stadium to "Rani's Girls Hockey Turf to honour my contribution to hockey," Rani wrote on her Twitter handle.

    Expressing her gratitude further, she said, "It is a proud and emotional moment for me as I become the first woman hockey player to have a stadium to my name. I dedicate this to the Indian women's hockey team and I hope this inspires the next generation of women hockey players!"

    Rani made a comeback to the Indian team during the tour of South Africa earlier this year, when she was included in a 22-member squad.

    Rani was returning to the squad after last playing against Belgium in the FIH Women's Hockey Pro League 2021-22, where she won her 250th cap for India.

    The 28-year-old had been dealing with a injury since the Tokyo Olympics and was subsequently left out of the World Cup and Commonwealth Games 2022 squads.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Mar 21, 2023, 11:55 AM IST
