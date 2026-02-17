Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana suffered a suspected hamstring injury during their match against Australia, a major blow with Wanindu Hasaranga already out. Despite the setback, Sri Lanka chased down Australia's 181 to win by eight wickets.

Pathirana Injury Scare for Sri Lanka

Co-hosts, Sri Lanka, may suffer a huge blow as their pace bowler Matheesha Pathirana limped off without completing his first over during the match against Australia held at Pallekele International Stadium in Sri Lanka, according to the ICC.

Pathirana's suspected hamstring injury durig the match on Monday may have left the former champions without their fastest bowler for the rest of the tournament. However, no official confirmation has come yet from the Sri Lankan cricket board on Pathirana's injury. The co-hosts are already without Wanindu Hasaranga, who was ruled out earlier in the tournament due to injury.

The 23-year-old pulled up in his follow-through while delivering the fourth ball of his opening over and immediately clutched his left leg before going to ground. After on-field treatment, he was helped off the field. Captain Dasun Shanaka finished the over.

Sri Lanka Restricts Australia Despite Marsh Fifty

Coming to the match, Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to field first. An 104-run stand between a returning skipper, Mitchell Marsh (54 in 27 balls, with eight fours and two sixes) started off things for Australia, but Aussies could not make the most of this perfect headstart as they were skittled out for 181 runs in 20 overs, with Josh Inglis (27 in 22 balls, with three fours) and Glenn Maxwell (22 in 15 balls, with a four and a six) being the only ones to touch the 20-run mark later. Dushan Hemantha (3/37 in four overs) and Dushmantha Chameera (2/36 in four overs) were the top bowlers for Sri Lanka.

Nissanka's Unbeaten Century Seals Victory

In the run-chase, Perera fell early, but Nissanka (100* in 52 balls, with 10 fours and five sixes), Kusal Mendis (51 in 38 balls, with six fours and a six), and Pavan Rathnayake (28* in 15 balls, with six fours) took Sri Lanka to the target with eight wickets and two overs left.

Australia's Tournament Hopes in Jeopardy

Australia are third in the group with one win and two losses, behind table-toppers SL and Zimbabwe, who have won both their matches. If Zimbabwe win their clash against Ireland on Tuesday, the Aussies will be out of the tournament. (ANI)