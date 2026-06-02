Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has confirmed that 46 players will receive National Player Contracts for the 2026-2027 season. The contracts, running from April 2026 to March 2027, include seven new players and categorize them based on performance.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Tuesday confirmed that 46 players have been selected to receive National Player Contracts for the 2026-2027 season. The contracted period will run from 1 April 2026 to 31 March 2027, according to the SLC Media release.

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Players have been categorised under A1, A2, B1, B2, C1 and Central Contract based on performance, consistency, fitness, potential and the strategic requirements of the national teams.

The contracts are aimed at ensuring that the selected cricketers are provided with the necessary support, structure, and resources to perform at the highest level of the game while contributing to the long-term development of cricket in the country.

Kamil Mishara, Lasith Croospulle, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Isitha Wijesundera, Wanuja Sahan, Dilum Sudeera and Tharindu Rathnayake are the new inclusions in the National Player Contracts.

The awarding of these contracts reflects SLC's continued commitment to rewarding performance, nurturing emerging talent and maintaining a strong pool of players capable of representing Sri Lanka across international formats of the game.

Men's National Contracted Players

Men's national contracted players: Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Wanindu Hasaranga, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Kamindu Mendis, Dushmantha Chameera, Asitha Fernando, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Niroshan Dickwella, Jeffrey Vandersay, Prabath Jayasuriya, Vishwa Fernando, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Pavan Rathnayake, Eshan Malinga, Milan Rathnayake, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Ramesh Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Sonal Dinusha, Sahan Arachchige, Pramod Madushan, Lasith Croospulle, Lahiru Udara, Nuwanidu Fernando, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Isitha Wijesundara, Nishan Madushka, Akila Dananjaya, Chamika Karunaratne, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Mohammed Shiraz, Wanuja Sahan, Dilum Sudeera, Tharindu Rathnayake. (ANI)