RR's 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi broke Andre Russell's record for most runs in an IPL season, amassing 680 runs. During the eliminator, he smashed 97 off 29 balls, setting new records for sixes in a playoff innings and powerplay runs.

Rajasthan Royals' 15-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continues leaving behind a trail of records, surpassing West Indies legend Andre Russell for most runs scored in an Indian Premier League (IPL) season. During the eliminator clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Sooryavanshi smacked a sensational 97 in 29 balls, with five fours and 12 sixes at a strike rate of over 334.

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A Season of Dominance

In this season, Sooryavanshi has smashed 680 runs in 15 innings at an average of 45.33 and a strike rate of 242.85, including a century and four fifties, with a best score of 103. He has smashed 55 fours and 65 sixes in 280 balls faced. His balls per boundary shot ratio is 2.3, and balls per six ratio is 4.3. This season, Sooryavanshi has scored 88.9 per cent of his runs through fours and sixes, as compared to Russell's 85.5 per cent of 510 runs through boundaries, as per CricViz.

Record-Breaking Six Hitting

Sooryavanshi has also levelled with Gayle for most instances of hitting 10-plus sixes in an IPL innings, a total of four times. Three of these occasions have come this season, making him the first batter to hit 10-plus sixes in three IPL innings in a season.

The 15-year-old's take down of cricket legends one by one continues as he also surpassed Sri Lankan legend Sanath Jayasuriya's tally of seven powerplay sixes during the IPL 2008 clash between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), with eight sixes in the powerplay at Mullanpur.

Master of the Powerplay

Sooryavanshi is the batter with the most runs coming in the powerplay during an IPL season, with 490 runs, overtaking Australian legend David Warner, who scored 467 runs for SRH in the 2016 edition. This is also his fifth fifty-plus score in the power play in IPL, with only Warner (six such scores) ahead of him.

He has also joined Suresh Raina (87 against Punjab Kings in 2014) and Adam Gilchrist (74 against Delhi Daredevils in 2009) for fifty-plus scores made during powerplay in an IPL knockout/playoff match.

This is Sooryavanshi's fifth fifty in less than 20 balls, with only Abhishek Sharma (six) above him. The 15-year-old's 16-ball half-century tied with Raina's 16-ball fifty (against PBKS in 2014) for the joint-fastest fifty in an IPL knockout/playoff match.

Playoff Performance for the Ages

Twelve sixes smashed by him are also the most in an innings by a batter in IPL knockouts/playoffs, outdoing Shubman Gill's 10 sixes against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in 2023. Sooryavanshi has the most sixes in an IPL inning by an Indian as well.

Ninety-seven runs by Sooryavanshi is the second-highest individual score for RR in an IPL knockouts/Playoffs game, behind 106* runs by Jos Buttler against RCB in the qualifier 2 of IPL 2022.

Youngest to Reach New Heights

This is the most runs an uncapped batter has scored in an IPL season, overtaking his opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal's tally of 625 runs in the 2023 season. Also, he is the youngest to complete 600 runs in an IPL season.

Before the left-handed sensation arrived on the scene, no other batter in T20 history had smashed 600+ runs in a T20 tournament while also striking at 200-plus.

Match Summary

Put to bat first, RR scored 242/8 in 20 overs, with Sooryavanshi (97 in 29 balls, with five fours and 12 sixes) and Dhruv Jurel (50 in 21 balls, with five fours and three sixes) playing crucial knocks. Praful Hinge (3/54) was the pick of the bowlers for SRH. (ANI)