Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla emphasized youth's role in nation-building at the Sansad Khel Mahotsav in Mahbubnagar, stating sportsmanship is vital for India's future, fostering discipline, team spirit, and personality development.

Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Friday underscored the role of youth in building a strong and progressive nation, stating that sportsmanship among young people is vital for India's future.

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Addressing the prize distribution ceremony of the Pradhan Mantri Sansad Khel Mahotsav-2026 at the district stadium grounds in Mahbubnagar, organised under the leadership of MP DK Aruna, the Governor said sports foster personality development, team spirit, patience, and discipline.

Youth and Sports for Nation Building

He noted that the enthusiasm and determination of youth lay a firm foundation for national development, said an official statement released on Friday The Governor observed that such sporting festivals, which bring rural talent onto a common platform, contribute to inclusive growth.

He highlighted initiatives like Khelo India and Fit India, which strengthen grassroots sports and help identify talent. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, he said, sports are not confined to medals but also serve as instruments of personality development, self-confidence, and national unity.

He stressed the need to provide every child in every village with opportunities to excel in sports. Traditional practices such as yoga and martial arts, he added, enhance the balance of body, mind, and spirit, contributing to excellence.

Integrating sports into mainstream education under the National Education Policy-2020, he said, is a step towards shaping future champions.

Congratulating the winners, the Governor lauded the organisers, coaches, parents, and young athletes for the success of the event, urging all stakeholders to nurture talent and promote sportsmanship for a strong and united India.

Discovering Rural Talent

MP DK Aruna, in her remarks, said the Sansad Khel Mahotsav helps discover rural sporting talent and elevates them to international platforms. She pointed out that sports motivate youth and guide them in the right direction, adding that Prime Minister Modi's emphasis on sports has enabled India to achieve greater success in international competitions.

Event Details and Dignitaries

The competitions in the Mahbubnagar parliamentary constituency were held from March 9 to 15 at the mandal level, March 15 to 20 at the assembly level, and March 21-22 at the parliamentary level.

The event was attended by MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy, Mayor Mamata, State BJP president N Ramachander Rao, international women cricketers Diana David and Gongidi Trisha Reddy, Women's Premier League cricketer Trisha Poojitha, along with other public representatives, athletes, and organisers.

Earlier, the Governor was welcomed at the R&B Guest House in Mahbubnagar by MP DK Aruna, District Collector Khushboo Gupta, and SP D. Janaki, who presented him with a bouquet. (ANI)