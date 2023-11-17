Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Hamilton defends F1 Vegas race amid Max Verstappen's criticism

    Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time Formula One champion, has stepped up to defend the Las Vegas Grand Prix amidst criticism from current world champion Max Verstappen.

    Sports Hamilton defends F1 Vegas race amid Max Verstappen's criticism osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Nov 17, 2023, 7:51 PM IST

    Seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has come to the defence of the Las Vegas Grand Prix following critiques from current world champion Max Verstappen. Verstappen, of Red Bull, had expressed dissatisfaction, labeling the event as "99 percent show and one percent sporting event," deeming the street track as "not very interesting." Additional concerns were raised by drivers such as McLaren's Lando Norris and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz regarding the extensive commercial commitments required around the race.

    Despite the glitzy opening ceremony featuring a drone show and a performance by Australian singer Kylie Minogue, these comments are unlikely to please F1's American owners, Liberty Media, who also serve as promoters for the Vegas race.

    However, Hamilton commended the growth of the sport in the United States and praised American investor and Formula One CEO Stefano Domenicali.

    "I hear there are a lot of people complaining about the direction that Stefano and Liberty has gone. But they are doing an amazing job," said the Mercedes driver.

    He acknowledged the buzz surrounding the event, stating, "Everybody I know in Hollywood is coming, and there will be a lot of business going on this weekend."

    Hamilton emphasized that despite the differences in atmosphere compared to established classic venues, the Vegas race would offer a unique spectacle.

    "We needed to have at least two races in the US, one wasn't enough, and this is one of the most iconic and unique cities that they have here," said the British driver.

    Verstappen had criticized the track, expressing his general disinterest in street courses. Hamilton, however, urged withholding judgment until the drivers had experienced the track during practice sessions.

    "Maybe the track will be good, and maybe it will be bad. It was so-so on the simulator. But don't knock it until you try it," Hamilton said.

    Also Read: After kidnapping saga, Luis Diaz seals Colombia's win over Brazil with brace; WATCH father's reaction

    Last Updated Nov 17, 2023, 7:51 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Wahab Riaz named chief selector of Pakistan cricket team, Mohammad Hafeez appointed as Team director avv

    Wahab Riaz named chief selector of Pakistan cricket team, Mohammad Hafeez appointed as Team director

    Unbelievable This fan predicted Virat Kohli's record-breaking 50th ODI ton 11 years ago; details here snt

    Unbelievable! This fan predicted Virat Kohli's record-breaking 50th ODI ton 11 years ago; details here

    ODI World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka Cricket Board suspension to be high on ICC quarterly board meeting discussion avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka Cricket Board suspension to be high on ICC quarterly board meeting discussion

    cricket India vs Australia WC final: Hotel prices, airfares skyrocket in Ahmedabad; Rs 1.25 lakh for single room! osf

    India vs Australia WC final: Hotel prices, airfares skyrocket in Ahmedabad; Rs 1.25 lakh for single room!

    Ahead of India vs Australia final, Mohammed Shami reveals secret behind ODI World Cup 2023 success osf

    Ahead of India vs Australia final, Mohammed Shami reveals secret behind ODI World Cup 2023 success

    Recent Stories

    cricket Happy Birthday Rachin Ravindra: 8 facts about the New Zealand star osf

    Happy Birthday Rachin Ravindra: 8 facts about the New Zealand star

    Tamannaah Bhatia looks regal in purple-gold lehenga - See photos SHG

    Tamannaah Bhatia looks regal in purple-gold lehenga - See photos

    Wahab Riaz named chief selector of Pakistan cricket team, Mohammad Hafeez appointed as Team director avv

    Wahab Riaz named chief selector of Pakistan cricket team, Mohammad Hafeez appointed as Team director

    Vajra Prahar: Special forces of India and US gear up for 21-day bilateral exercise in Meghalaya snt

    Vajra Prahar: Special forces of India and US gear up for 21-day bilateral exercise in Meghalaya

    This is an India that is more Bharat S Jaishankar lauds key achievements like UPI lunar landings and more gcw

    'This is an India that is more Bharat': S Jaishankar lauds key achievements like UPI, lunar landings and more

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon