Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Formula One driver Carlos Sainz's bold pursuit; chases down robbers who stole $600k watch

    Carlos Sainz Jr displayed remarkable bravery off the racetrack when he became the target of a robbery in Milan. Following his podium finish at the Italian Grand Prix, thieves snatched his prized 500,000-pound ($629,717) Richard Mille watch.

    Sports Formula One driver Carlos Sainz's bold pursuit; chases down robbers who stole $600k watch osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Sep 5, 2023, 3:59 PM IST

    Following his impressive third-place finish at the Italian Grand Prix in Milan, Formula One Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz Jr found himself the victim of a robbery, with his valuable 500,000-pound ($629,717) Richard Mille wristwatch taken. However, Sainz proved his speed extends beyond the racetrack as he successfully chased down the culprits.

    Reportedly, the incident occurred near Milan's Armani hotel, with Sainz, still clad in his racing attire after leaving the Monza circuit, becoming a target for thieves. Accounts from Italy reveal that Sainz, accompanied by his trainer and assisted by members of the public who witnessed the theft, pursued the robbers, ultimately catching up with them.

    Videos of the scene depict the police apprehending one suspect, while Sainz is seen a short distance away, standing upright, appearing to catch his breath with his hands on his knees.

    Subsequently, Sainz was captured on camera recovering his composure while law enforcement officers handcuffed one of the suspects. In response to the incident, he took to social media to share his account.

    Also Read: Daniel Ricciardo aims for swift recovery from hand injury; Alpha Tauri's Liam Lawson steps in

    "As many of you already know, yesterday we experienced an unfortunate incident in Milano. The most important thing is that we are all OK, and this will only remain as an unpleasant anecdote," Sainz conveyed.

    He continued, "Thanks to all the people who helped us yesterday, to the Milan Police for their very fast intervention, and thanks for all your messages."

    Carlos Sainz Jr, born Carlos Sainz Vazquez de Castro on September 1, 1994, in Madrid, Spain, is a renowned Spanish racing driver celebrated for his Formula One career.

    Last Updated Sep 5, 2023, 3:59 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tennis US Open 2023: Zverev soaking in the moment after setting up QF clash against Alcaraz (WATCH) osf

    US Open 2023: Zverev soaking in the moment after setting up QF clash against Alcaraz (WATCH)

    Not Team India, it's Team Bharat: Sehwag bats for players to wear 'Bharat' jersey for ODI World Cup 2023 snt

    Not Team India, it's Team Bharat: Sehwag bats for players to wear 'Bharat' jersey for ODI World Cup 2023

    ODI World Cup 2023: No Sanju Samson, R Ashwin in India's squad leaves fans miffed; meme fest explodes snt

    ODI World Cup 2023: No Sanju Samson, R Ashwin in India's squad leaves fans miffed; meme fest explodes

    Cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Team India's 15-member squad for mega event announced; check complete list osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Team India's 15-member squad for mega event announced; check complete list

    Football Euro 2024: Cristiano Ronaldo thrilled to be back home; motivated and focused for Portugal's campaign osf

    Euro 2024: Cristiano Ronaldo thrilled to be back home; motivated and focused for Portugal's campaign

    Recent Stories

    'Sangh Parivar's hidden agenda...' Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan slams One Nation One Election idea anr

    ‘Sangh Parivar’s hidden agenda…’ Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan slams 'One Nation One Election' idea

    Chicken to Paneer-7 types of Samosas to enjoy RBA EAI

    Aloo Samosa to Paneer -7 types of Samosas to enjoy

    Tovino Thomas suffers leg injury during film shooting rkn

    Tovino Thomas suffers leg injury during film shooting

    Indore restaurant introduces Braille menu for visually impaired customers gcw

    Indore restaurant introduces Braille menu for visually impaired customers

    Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan spotted in black overcoats in viral video; creates excitement for new collab ATG

    Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan spotted in black overcoats in viral video; creates excitement for new collab

    Recent Videos

    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi

    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive: Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24

    Exclusive: 'Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24'

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Exclusive: 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Video Icon
    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon