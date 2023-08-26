Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Daniel Ricciardo aims for swift recovery from hand injury; Alpha Tauri's Liam Lawson steps in

    Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo's return to Formula One after a sabbatical has been marred by an unfortunate hand injury during Friday practice at the Dutch Grand Prix. As he aims for a swift recovery, Ricciardo's absence opens the door for Alpha Tauri's reserve driver, Liam Lawson, to step in as a last-minute replacement. 

    Formula 1 Daniel Ricciardo aims for swift recovery from hand injury; Alpha Tauri's Liam Lawson steps in osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Aug 26, 2023, 6:48 PM IST

    Daniel Ricciardo's ill luck struck as he incurred a broken hand during Friday practice, forcing him to sit out the Dutch Grand Prix this weekend. The Alpha Tauri driver, back for only his third race post a sabbatical, expressed frustration over his untimely setback. In his absence, Liam Lawson, the team's reserve driver, steps in as a last-minute replacement. However, the 21-year-old New Zealander faces a daunting challenge competing against Max Verstappen and others on the demanding Zandvoort circuit, made even more arduous by the stormy conditions. Lawson's feat in such circumstances is notable, and he could potentially be called upon for the Italian Grand Prix at Monza as well, depending on Ricciardo's recovery progress.

    Ricciardo's unfortunate incident occurred during the second practice session when he collided with a barrier at turn three. The mishap took place as he encountered the car of Oscar Piastri, his successor at McLaren, who had spun and ended up in the barrier.

    Expressing his intentions to recover quickly, Ricciardo stated, "I'll try to recover as quickly as I can. Obviously, I'd love to get back soon, but I also want to ensure we do things the right way, so I come back strong and competitive."

    Alpha Tauri's Chief Engineer Jonathan Eddolls affirmed Liam Lawson's readiness to step up to the challenge, highlighting the team's confidence in the young driver.

    Also Read: Formula 1: Max Verstappen tops opening practice at Dutch Grand Prix

    Ricciardo's fellow driver at Alpha Tauri, Yuki Tsunoda, lauded Ricciardo's positive spirit and expressed hope for his swift recovery.

    In the absence of Ricciardo, Liam Lawson, a promising talent, steps in to become the 10th New Zealander to compete in a Grand Prix. Lawson has showcased his skills in various series, including a third-place finish in the Formula 2 championship in 2022.

    As the event unfolded, Lando Norris in the other McLaren claimed the top spot in the timesheets, outpacing local hero Max Verstappen.

    Last Updated Aug 26, 2023, 6:48 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cricket Kapil Dev cautions team India on playing injured players without match practice osf

    Kapil Dev cautions team India on playing injured players without match practice

    Sports Formula 1: Max Verstappen tops opening practice at Dutch Grand Prix osf

    Formula 1: Max Verstappen tops opening practice at Dutch Grand Prix

    Tennis US Open 2023: A closer look at Alcaraz, Sinner, Djokovic, and Medvedev potential quarter-finals draws osf

    US Open 2023: A closer look at Alcaraz, Sinner, Djokovic, and Medvedev potential quarter-finals draws

    Football Jenni Hermoso makes a significant claim regarding 'Kiss' controversy involving Luis Rubiales osf

    Jenni Hermoso makes a significant claim regarding 'Kiss' controversy involving Luis Rubiales

    Football Premier League 2023/24: Julian Draxler declines offer from Crystal Palace osf

    Premier League 2023/24: Julian Draxler declines offer from Crystal Palace

    Recent Stories

    Namrata Malla HOT Photos: Bhojpuri actress flaunts her cleavage in BOLD black and white striped bikini vma

    Namrata Malla HOT Photos: Bhojpuri actress flaunts her cleavage in BOLD black and white striped bikini

    Im handicapped so UP teacher justifies slapping Muslim student after video goes viral gcw

    'I'm handicapped, so...': UP teacher justifies 'slapping' Muslim student after video goes viral

    Jawan Shah Rukh Khan unveils teaser of his song 'Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya' during #AskSRK session RBA

    Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan unveils teaser of his song 'Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya' during #AskSRK session

    Chandrayaan 3 ISRO releases new video of Pragyan rover roaming around Shiv Shakti Point WATCH gcw

    Chandrayaan-3: ISRO releases new video of Pragyan rover roaming around Shiv Shakti Point (WATCH)

    Cricket Kapil Dev cautions team India on playing injured players without match practice osf

    Kapil Dev cautions team India on playing injured players without match practice

    Recent Videos

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon