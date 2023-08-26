Daniel Ricciardo aims for swift recovery from hand injury; Alpha Tauri's Liam Lawson steps in

Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo's return to Formula One after a sabbatical has been marred by an unfortunate hand injury during Friday practice at the Dutch Grand Prix. As he aims for a swift recovery, Ricciardo's absence opens the door for Alpha Tauri's reserve driver, Liam Lawson, to step in as a last-minute replacement.

Daniel Ricciardo's ill luck struck as he incurred a broken hand during Friday practice, forcing him to sit out the Dutch Grand Prix this weekend. The Alpha Tauri driver, back for only his third race post a sabbatical, expressed frustration over his untimely setback. In his absence, Liam Lawson, the team's reserve driver, steps in as a last-minute replacement. However, the 21-year-old New Zealander faces a daunting challenge competing against Max Verstappen and others on the demanding Zandvoort circuit, made even more arduous by the stormy conditions. Lawson's feat in such circumstances is notable, and he could potentially be called upon for the Italian Grand Prix at Monza as well, depending on Ricciardo's recovery progress.

Ricciardo's unfortunate incident occurred during the second practice session when he collided with a barrier at turn three. The mishap took place as he encountered the car of Oscar Piastri, his successor at McLaren, who had spun and ended up in the barrier.

Expressing his intentions to recover quickly, Ricciardo stated, "I'll try to recover as quickly as I can. Obviously, I'd love to get back soon, but I also want to ensure we do things the right way, so I come back strong and competitive."

Alpha Tauri's Chief Engineer Jonathan Eddolls affirmed Liam Lawson's readiness to step up to the challenge, highlighting the team's confidence in the young driver.

Ricciardo's fellow driver at Alpha Tauri, Yuki Tsunoda, lauded Ricciardo's positive spirit and expressed hope for his swift recovery.

In the absence of Ricciardo, Liam Lawson, a promising talent, steps in to become the 10th New Zealander to compete in a Grand Prix. Lawson has showcased his skills in various series, including a third-place finish in the Formula 2 championship in 2022.

As the event unfolded, Lando Norris in the other McLaren claimed the top spot in the timesheets, outpacing local hero Max Verstappen.