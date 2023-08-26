Formula 1: Max Verstappen tops opening practice at Dutch Grand Prix

Max Verstappen kicked off the Dutch Grand Prix weekend in style, leading the way in the first practice session at Zandvoort.

Max Verstappen, aiming to match Sebastian Vettel's nine consecutive wins record, set the pace in the initial practice session at Zandvoort for the Dutch Grand Prix. The Red Bull double world champion, who is dominating this season, held the fastest time, edging out Fernando Alonso's upgraded Aston Martin by a mere fraction of a second. Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes followed suit, forming a trio of champions asserting their presence at the challenging circuit woven through coastal dunes near Amsterdam.

The old-school track's unforgiving nature caught Nico Hulkenberg off guard, resulting in the first red flag of the weekend as Formula One resumed after its summer hiatus for the 13th round, which has seen Red Bull and Verstappen utterly command the championship.

While Kevin Magnussen secured the initial timed lap, Verstappen's prowess swiftly surpassed it. The home favorite produced a series of rapid laps, solidifying his lead.

Intriguingly, Lance Stroll's brief spin marked his return after missing Thursday's media day due to infection. Unfortunately, his session was cut short as he was advised to "abort, box" over the radio.

As the session reached its midpoint, American rookie Logan Sargeant briefly topped the timesheets for Williams. Yet, Alex Albon, along with Sergio Perez, managed to place themselves within striking distance of the leading position after switching to soft tires.

With upgrades boosting McLaren's optimism in the latter half of the season, Lando Norris and rookie Oscar Piastri showcased strong performances. However, Norris spent a significant amount of time in the pits during this practice session.

The session was disrupted by a yellow and then red flag when Hulkenberg crashed, facing the wrong way on the penultimate turn. As teams pursued different strategies, Verstappen once again demonstrated his command, followed closely by Alonso and Hamilton.

Verstappen's fans are hopeful that he can secure his third consecutive home victory on Sunday. Perez, Albon, Norris, Sargeant, Piastri, Yuki Tsunoda, and Esteban Ocon rounded out the top 10.

Notably, Ferrari reserve driver Robert Shwartzman, standing in for Carlos Sainz, posted the slowest time in muggy overcast conditions.