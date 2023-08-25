Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Max Verstappen and Red Bull gear up for Formula 1 resumption at Zandvoort

    As the Dutch Grand Prix marks the return of Formula One after a month-long break, Max Verstappen and Red Bull are focused on continuing their winning streaks. 

    First Published Aug 25, 2023, 5:11 PM IST

    The Dutch Grand Prix, this weekend's highly anticipated Formula One event, heralds the resumption of racing action after a month-long summer hiatus. Max Verstappen, at the forefront of Red Bull's charge, is unequivocal in his commitment to maintaining their winning streaks. Verstappen, who has clinched victory in the past eight consecutive races, is brimming with anticipation for his home country's race. A triumph on the challenging Zandvoort track would see him equalling Sebastian Vettel's all-time record of nine wins in a row.

    Simultaneously, Red Bull seeks to extend its unparalleled winning streak of 13 races, a remarkable feat that started with the season-ending race in Abu Dhabi last year. The team's recent achievement of breaking McLaren's record from the 1988 season by achieving 11 victories further underlines their dominance.

    Anticipating the second half of 2023, Verstappen shared insights into the strategy he and the Milton Keynes-based team plan to employ. He stated, “Just try to keep on doing the same thing – that would be nice. But, of course, after a break, you never know how you get back into things. Also [with] the track, and the weather that is forecast, I think it's always a bit more tricky. We'll see. We have a quick car, but it's again about putting everything together to have a really strong weekend," said Verstappen

    Also Read: Charles Leclerc secures pole position at Belgian Grand Prix after Verstappen's gearbox penalty

    Addressing the prospects of maintaining an unblemished victory record in the upcoming races, Verstappen emphasised, "We're not overly preoccupied with that thought. Our focus is on the road ahead, continuously striving to bring the most competitive car to the track. Each individual works diligently to prepare for these moments."

    “Of course, we want to win here, there's no secret about that. It's one of my favourite places to be, and to win is, It's always very special here, so for sure that's the target for the weekend," the Red Bull driver said. Verstappen added

    Leading up to the weekend, Red Bull boasts a commanding lead of 256 points over Mercedes in the constructors' standings. On the individual front, Verstappen maintains a 125-point advantage over his teammate, Sergio Perez.

    Also Read: Max Verstappen matches Ayrton Senna's record with commanding win at Canadian Grand Prix

    Last Updated Aug 25, 2023, 5:25 PM IST
