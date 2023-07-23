Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Formula 1: Lewis Hamilton nears two-year contract extension with Mercedes

    Formula 1 fans are on the edge of their seats as rumours circulate about Lewis Hamilton's impending two-year contract extension with Mercedes. Though the formal signing is yet to happen, Mercedes CEO Toto Wolff reveals that an "emotional" agreement has been reached.

    First Published Jul 23, 2023, 11:43 PM IST

    In the world of Formula 1, all eyes are on Lewis Hamilton as reports of a potential two-year contract extension with Mercedes emerge. The speculation surrounding the extension has been circulating, and it seems that the deal is almost ready to be finalised.

    Ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend, Mercedes' CEO, Toto Wolff, shed some light on the situation. He revealed that while the contract hasn't been officially inked, both parties have reached an "emotional" agreement. This intriguing revelation has left fans and pundits alike wondering about the behind-the-scenes negotiations and the finer details of the contract.

    Among the lucky young reporters was one who had the honour of interviewing Toto Wolff himself. Armed with questions about the contract extension, the young reporter aimed to uncover more details about the impending agreement between Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes. The interview became a captivating highlight of the race coverage, as fans eagerly awaited any additional insights into the future of the multiple-time world champion and his relationship with the powerhouse Mercedes team.

    With Hamilton's incredible record and unwavering dedication to the sport, his contract negotiations have become a focal point in the Formula 1 community. As the racing world eagerly awaits the formal announcement, everyone wonders what the future holds for this iconic partnership and how it will shape the landscape of Formula 1 for the next two years and beyond.

    Also Read: Formula 1: Max Verstappen secures Red Bull's historic 12th consecutive win with victory at Hungarian GP

