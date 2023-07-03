Neeraj Chopra reveals fitness levels were 'bit low' in Lausanne after clinching Diamond League title

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra revealed on Monday that he encountered a dilemma in giving his best performance at the Lausanne event due to his return from injury and his fitness level falling below expectations.

Neeraj Chopra, the Olympic champion, revealed on Monday that he faced a dilemma in giving his all at the Lausanne event due to his return from an injury and his fitness level being below expectations. Despite this, Chopra managed to secure his second consecutive Diamond League title on June 30 with a throw of 87.66m, although it fell short of his recent best performances. He announced that his next competition would be in Budapest, which means he might skip a few international events before that. The World Athletics Championships will take place in Budapest from August 19 to 27, with the javelin throw qualification round commencing on August 25.

"Overall, my fitness level was a bit low (in Lausanne). Because of the injury, there was a question mark on my mind also whether I am 100 per cent fit or not, whether I have to push myself or not," Chopra said during a virtual media interaction.

"I need to improve my fitness, work on it (fitness) through training so that I can give my best at the World Championships and fulfil the dream of winning gold there." The 25-year-Chopra, who had also won the season-opening Diamond League in Doha on May 5, had sustained a muscle strain while training, which he had announced on May 29.

He emphasised that his primary focus for this season will be to prioritise injury prevention, considering the three significant competitions lined up: the World Championships in August, Diamond League Finals in September, and Asian Games in October.

"I have to go with 100 per cent fitness in these events. If I am not physically fit, I will also be not mentally ready. Not only the physical aspect, the mental aspect is also important," he said.

"There is a lot of time now to work on my fitness and be ready for the World Championships and other major events." Chopra has already got 16 Diamond League points after winning two legs, which should suffice to earn a place in the grand finale in Eugene, USA, on September 16-17.

Before the grand finale, there are two remaining Diamond League events that include javelin throw in their lineup: the Monaco event on July 21 and the Zurich event on August 31. Neeraj Chopra stated that he has not yet made a final decision regarding whether he will participate in the Monaco leg or choose to skip it.

"There is still time before Monaco. We will see for up to seven days and decide on whether to compete there or not. If I feel that I am good and up for it, I will go there and compete." Chopra is the reigning Diamond League champion, having won the trophy in the 2022 grand finale in Zurich in September last.