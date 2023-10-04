Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Asian Games 2023: Sunil Kumar advances to bronze medal playoff; Other Greco Roman Wrestlers exit

    India's Sunil Kumar has kept the country's medal hopes alive in Greco Roman wrestling at the Asian Games. He reached the bronze playoff in the 87kg category, marking a significant moment in India's wrestling journey.

    sports Asian Games 2023: Sunil Kumar advances to bronze medal playoff; Other Greco Roman Wrestlers exit osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Oct 4, 2023, 12:32 PM IST

    India's Sunil Kumar has kept the country's hopes alive for its first Greco Roman wrestling medal in 13 years at the Asian Games. Sunil secured his place in the 87kg bronze playoff, displaying his prowess on Wednesday. He began with a narrow 4-3 victory over China's Fei Ping and followed it up with a dominant technical superiority win over Tajikistan's Sukhrob Abdulkhaev, sealing the quarterfinal in the first period.

    However, Sunil faced a tough challenge in the form of reigning Asian champion Naser Alizadeh from Iran, ultimately losing 1-4 and missing out on the gold medal contention. Nevertheless, Sunil Kumar will now battle Kyrgyzstan's Atabek Azisbekov for a shot at India's first Greco Roman medal since 2010.

    In the Guangzhou edition, India had clinched two medals in this category, with Ravinder Singh (60kg) and Sunil Kumar Rana (66kg) both earning bronze.

    Unfortunately, the other Indian Greco Roman wrestlers—Gyanender (60kg), Neeraj (67kg), and Vikas (77kg)—were unable to advance beyond their initial rounds, facing defeats against their respective opponents.

    On Thursday, two remaining Indian Greco Roman wrestlers, Narinder Cheema (97kg) and Naveen (130kg), will have their chance to compete.

    The women's wrestling competition will also commence on Thursday, featuring emerging talents such as Antim Panghal (53kg), Pooja Gehlot (50kg), and Mansi Ahlawat (57kg).

    Also Read: Asian Games 2023: Archers take India past its largest-ever medal count

    Last Updated Oct 4, 2023, 12:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Jay Shah faces backlash over bird poop filled seats and poor stadium conditions osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Jay Shah faces backlash over bird poop filled seats and poor stadium conditions

    Sports Asian Games 2023: Neeraj Chopra's performance record since Tokyo Olympics Gold; A comprehensive overview osf

    Asian Games 2023: Neeraj Chopra's performance record since Tokyo Olympics Gold; A comprehensive overview

    sports Asian Games 2023: India vs South Korea Men's Hockey Semi-final; Live streaming, venue details and more osf

    Asian Games 2023: India vs South Korea men's Hockey semi-final; Live streaming, venue details and more

    Asian Games 2023: Jyothi Vennam, Ojas Deotale win gold in Compound Mixed Team event

    Asian Games 2023: Archers take India past its largest-ever medal count

    ODI World Cup 2023: Not Bumrah, but these 2 Indians feature in Faf du Plessis' list of bowlers to watch out snt

    ODI World Cup 2023: Not Bumrah, but these 2 Indians feature in Faf du Plessis' list of bowlers to watch out

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Entry to all beaches in Thiruvananthapuram banned until further notice rkn

    Kerala: Entry to all beaches in Thiruvananthapuram banned until further notice

    Cauvery row: Pro-Kannada activist Vatal Nagraj calls to close all national highways in Karnataka on Oct 10 vkp

    Cauvery row: Pro-Kannada activist Vatal Nagraj calls to close all national highways in Karnataka on Oct 10

    Is Priyanka Chopra's stardom the reason for Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner's divorce? Here's what we know RKK

    Is Priyanka Chopra's stardom the reason for Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner's divorce? Here's what we know

    Thank You For Coming: Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Rajkumar Rao; other guests attend screening [PHOTOS] SHG

    Thank You For Coming: Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Rajkumar Rao; other guests attend screening [PHOTOS]

    Apple to release iOS 17 0 3 update to fix iPhone 15 Pro overheating issue Report gcw

    Apple to release iOS 17.0.3 update to fix iPhone 15 Pro overheating issue: Report

    Recent Videos

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH snt

    EXCLUSIVE: India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drunk operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform WATCH AJR

    'Drunk' operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform | WATCH

    Video Icon