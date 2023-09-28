Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Asian Games 2023: Roshibina Devi clinches Silver in Women's 60kg Wushu Sanda

    India's Naorem Roshibina Devi demonstrated exceptional sportsmanship but secured a silver medal in the women's 60kg Wushu Sanda event at the Asian Games.

    sports Asian Games 2023: Roshibina Devi clinches Silver in Women's 60kg Wushu Sanda osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Sep 28, 2023, 10:29 AM IST

    In the highly anticipated women's 60kg wushu sanda final at the Asian Games, India's Naorem Roshibina Devi displayed remarkable skill and determination, ultimately securing a silver medal despite a formidable challenge from the local heavyweight, Wu Xiaowei. Unfortunately, Roshibina faced an uphill battle against the reigning champion, Wu Xiaowei, who showcased her dominance from the very beginning. The local favourite unleashed an aggressive first round, executing a splendid takedown that put Roshibina on the defensive.

    Despite her best efforts, Roshibina struggled to regain control of the match. She attempted to outmaneuver Wu Xiaowei by grasping her opponent's leg and pushing her towards the mat's edges. However, the first round concluded with a 1-0 lead in favour of the Chinese athlete.

    In the second round, Wu Xiaowei maintained a vigilant stance and sealed her victory with a precise attack on Roshibina Devi's torso. While Roshibina secured a silver medal in this prestigious event, her valiant effort against the reigning champion was commendable.

    It's worth noting that Roshibina Devi had previously won a bronze medal in the 2018 edition of the Asian Games held in Jakarta, showcasing her consistent excellence in wushu sanda.

    Also Read: Asian Games 2023: Nepal's Dipendra Singh sets new record of the fastest T20I fifty; Smashes six sixers - WATCH

    Last Updated Sep 28, 2023, 10:29 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Asian Games 2023: Indian Men's 10m Air Pistol team strikes Gold; Securing individual finals spots osf

    Asian Games 2023: Indian Men's 10m Air Pistol team strikes Gold; Securing individual finals spots

    football ISL 2023-24 Preview: Lobera's Odisha FC to battle former club Mumbai City FC in highly-anticipated showdown snt

    ISL 2023-24 Preview: Lobera's Odisha FC to battle former club Mumbai City FC in highly-anticipated showdown

    Azharuddin backs Shreyas Iyer, R Ashwin for India's ODI World Cup 2023 challenge; says Gill will be key player snt

    Azharuddin backs Shreyas Iyer, R Ashwin for India's ODI World Cup 2023 challenge; says Gill will be key player

    football Asian Games 2023 Sunil Chhetri stresses on team unity as India gear up for showdown with Saudi Arabia snt

    Asian Games 2023: Sunil Chhetri stresses on team unity as India gear up for showdown with Saudi Arabia

    cricket Graeme Smith sets sights on making SA20 the pinnacle of T20 cricket osf

    Graeme Smith aims to make SA20 the biggest T20 league outside IPL

    Recent Stories

    Chandramukhi 2 LEAKED: Raghava Lawrence and Kangana Ranaut's horror film on Filmyzilla, Tamilrockers and other Torrent sites RBA

    Chandramukhi 2 LEAKED: Raghava Lawrence, Kangana's film on Filmyzilla, TamilRockers and other Torrent sites

    Bengaluru: Namma Metro along Purple line to be disrupted on Sept. 29; check details vkp

    Bengaluru: Namma Metro along Purple line to be disrupted on Sept. 29; check details

    Saffron to Cardamom: 7 Indian spices that elevate your sex life ATG EAI

    Saffron to Cardamom: 7 Indian spices that elevate your sex life

    Animal star Ranbir Kapoor on why he never hires PR service; reiterates that 'PR is the death of... ATG

    Animal star Ranbir Kapoor on why he never hires PR service; reiterates that 'PR is the death of..

    Kannur Squad Movie Review: Is Mammootty starrer worth watching? Read more rkn

    Kannur Squad Movie Review: Is Mammootty starrer worth watching? Read more

    Recent Videos

    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out vkp

    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out

    Video Icon
    PM Modi hilarious take on wife's response on husband's long duty hours during G20 summit in Delhi

    'When I take you for a month...' PM Modi's hilarious take on a wife’s response on husband’s long duty hours

    Video Icon
    PODCAST Asianet News 'Dialogues' with ISRO Chairman S Somanath

    PODCAST: ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks to Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    Video Icon
    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon