Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Asian Games 2023: Parul Chaudhary clinches Gold in 5000m race

    Indian athlete Parul Chaudhary has secured a remarkable gold medal victory in the challenging 5000m race at the Asian Games 2023.

    sports Asian Games 2023: Parul Chaudhary clinches Gold in 5000m race osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Oct 3, 2023, 5:45 PM IST

    Parul Chaudhary has brought pride to India by clinching the coveted gold medal in the 5000m race at the Asian Games 2022. Her exceptional performance showcased not only her dedication but also her remarkable talent on the track. This achievement is a testament to the relentless hard work and training that athletes like Parul undergo to excel on the international stage.

    The victory not only adds another gold to India's tally but also serves as an inspiration for aspiring athletes across the nation. Parul Chaudhary's triumph at the Asian Games is a shining example of India's prowess in the world of athletics.

    Parul Chaudhary clocked an impressive time of 15:14.75. This remarkable achievement marked Parul's second medal at the Hangzhou Games, following her silver medal win in the women's 3000m Steeplechase just a day prior. Her consistent excellence on the track has not only made her a standout performer but also a source of immense pride for India at the prestigious sporting event.

    Also Read: Asian Games 2023: Sai Kishore in tears during national anthem goes viral; Dinesh Karthik responds (WATCH)

    Last Updated Oct 3, 2023, 6:18 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Asian Games 2023: India's Vithya Ramraj wins bronze in women's 400m hurdles snt

    Asian Games 2023: India's Vithya Ramraj wins bronze in women's 400m hurdles

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Ajay Jadeja appointed as Afghanistan's mentor for the mega event osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Ajay Jadeja appointed as Afghanistan's mentor for the mega event

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: India vs Netherlands warm-up match abandoned due to rain in Thiruvananthapuram osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: India vs Netherlands warm-up match abandoned due to rain in Thiruvananthapuram

    Who will win ODI World Cup 2023? Astrologer who predicted previous 3 WC winners give ultimate response - WATCH snt

    Who will win ODI World Cup 2023? Astrologer who predicted previous 3 WC winners gives ultimate response WATCH

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: India vs Netherlands warm-up match: Toss delayed due to wet outfield osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: India vs Netherlands warm-up match; Toss delayed due to wet outfield

    Recent Stories

    KCR wanted to join BJP led NDA alliance but PM Modi big revelation in Telangana gcw

    'KCR wanted to join BJP-led NDA alliance but...' PM Modi's big revelation in Telangana (WATCH)

    OnePlus 11R Solar Red 5G to launch in India on THIS date Check specs other details gcw

    OnePlus 11R Solar Red 5G to launch in India on THIS date; Check specs, other details

    cricket Happy Birthday Rishab Pant: 10 quotes by the Indian wicketkeeper osf

    Happy Birthday Rishab Pant: 10 quotes by the Indian wicketkeeper

    Mia Khalifa goes TOPLESS: Actress amplifies heat in latest photos ATG

    Mia Khalifa goes TOPLESS: Actress amplifies heat in latest photos

    Billionaire Vivek Ramaswamy in search for a nanny offers whopping Rs 80 lakh salary package gcw

    Billionaire Vivek Ramaswamy in search for a nanny; offers whopping Rs 80 lakh salary package

    Recent Videos

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH snt

    EXCLUSIVE: India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drunk operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform WATCH AJR

    'Drunk' operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform | WATCH

    Video Icon