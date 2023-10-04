Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Asian Games 2023: India vs South Korea men's Hockey semi-final; Live streaming, venue details and more

    Get ready for an epic showdown as India takes on South Korea in the men's hockey semi-final at the Asian Games 2023. Find out how to watch the live action through streaming and telecast options, and catch all the excitement as captain Harmanpreet Singh leads India at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium.

    sports Asian Games 2023: India vs South Korea Men's Hockey Semi-final; Live streaming, venue details and more osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Oct 4, 2023, 9:30 AM IST

    The Indian men's hockey team, led by captain Harmanpreet Singh, faces a formidable challenge in the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022. They will compete against the four-time champions, South Korea, in the first semifinal on Wednesday. India dominated the pool stage, finishing as the top team with five wins in all their five Pool A matches, earning 15 points, and maintaining an unbeaten streak in the tournament. Harmanpreet emphasized the team's cautious approach, ensuring they do not underestimate any opponent and enter the match against Korea with a positive mindset.

    When is the India vs South Korea men's hockey semifinal match at the Asian Games 2023 scheduled to take place?

    The India vs South Korea men's hockey semifinal match at the Asian Games 2023 will be held on October 4.

    What time will the India vs South Korea men's hockey semifinal match at the Asian Games 2023 start?

    The India vs. South Korea men's hockey semifinal match at the Asian Games 2023 is scheduled to commence at 1:30 PM IST.

    Where will the India vs South Korea men's hockey semifinal match at the Asian Games 2023 be held?

    The India vs. South Korea men's hockey semifinal match at the Asian Games 2023 will be hosted at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium.

    Where can viewers access the live streaming of the India vs South Korea men's hockey semifinal match at the Asian Games 2023?

    The live streaming of the India vs South Korea men's hockey semifinal match at the Asian Games 2023 will be accessible on the SonyLIV app and website within India.

    Where can viewers watch the live telecast of the India vs South Korea men's hockey semifinal match at the Asian Games 2023?

    The live telecast of the India vs South Korea men's hockey semifinal match at the Asian Games 2023 will be broadcasted on the Sony Sports Network in India.

    Also Read: Asian Games 2023: Archers take India past its largest-ever medal count

    Last Updated Oct 4, 2023, 9:50 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Asian Games 2023: Jyothi Vennam, Ojas Deotale win gold in Compound Mixed Team event

    Asian Games 2023: Archers take India past its largest-ever medal count

    ODI World Cup 2023: Not Bumrah, but these 2 Indians feature in Faf du Plessis' list of bowlers to watch out snt

    ODI World Cup 2023: Not Bumrah, but these 2 Indians feature in Faf du Plessis' list of bowlers to watch out

    6 mini ICUs, 4,000 security personnel & more: How Narendra Modi Stadium is gearing up for ODI World Cup 2023 snt

    6 mini ICUs, 4,000 security personnel & more: How Narendra Modi Stadium is gearing up for ODI World Cup 2023

    ODI World Cup 2023: ICC names legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar as 'Global Ambassador' snt

    ODI World Cup 2023: ICC names legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar as 'Global Ambassador'

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Stellar lineup of cricket commentators announced by Star Sports and ICC for the mega event osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Stellar lineup of cricket commentators announced by Star Sports and ICC for the mega event

    Recent Stories

    55 Chinese sailors died in submarine accident, says secret UK report

    55 Chinese sailors died in submarine accident, says secret UK report

    RHOBH Season 13 trailer OUT: Family gathering amid Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky infedelity rumours ATG

    RHOBH Season 13 trailer OUT: Family gathering amid Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky infedelity rumours

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-67 October 04 2023: check winning ticket, prize money here anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-67 October 04 2023: Who will win first prize worth Rs 1 crore?

    Flash floods in Sikkim wash away roads, bridges; 23 Army personnel missing AJR

    Flash floods in Sikkim wash away roads, bridges; 23 Army personnel missing

    Indias October 1 cleanliness drive sees 8.75 crore participants: Centre AJR

    India's October 1 cleanliness drive witnessed 8.75 crore participants: Centre

    Recent Videos

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH snt

    EXCLUSIVE: India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drunk operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform WATCH AJR

    'Drunk' operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform | WATCH

    Video Icon