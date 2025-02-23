IND vs PAK: Jasprit Bumrah and 4 more Indian players not playing today

Sports
The epic clash between India and Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will be held today at the Dubai International Stadium. Both teams are ready for it.
The match between India and Pakistan is always thrilling. Players from both countries are quite nervous. But, before that, everyone has braced themselves.
Four Indian match-winning players are not playing in the match against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy this time. Let's take a look at them.
Shikhar Dhawan played against Pakistan in the 2017 Champions Trophy. But, now he has retired from cricket and will not be seen this time.
Yuvraj Singh was also seen playing against Pakistan in the 2017 Champions Trophy. He also scored 22 runs in the final. But this time he has retired and will not be seen.
MS Dhoni also played against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy final last time. But, he has also said goodbye to international cricket and will not be seen this time.
Team India's star bowler Jasprit Bumrah will also not be seen against Pakistan. He is out for a long time due to injury. He played last time.
Champions Trophy: 6 most-viewed India vs Pakistan matches ever
Mohammed Shami's fitness secret REVEALED: Bowler follows THIS diet
Georgina Rodriguez: 10 times Ronaldo's lady love slayed in black| PICS
Real Madrid, Liverpool, Barcelona or Arsenal: Opta predicts UCL winner