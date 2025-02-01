'Special moment': Himanshu Singh reacts after spoiling Virat Kohli's Ranji Trophy comeback (WATCH)

A flurry of runs was expected to come out of Virat Kohli's bat but his outing on the crease was cut short by Himanshu Sangwan's stump-shattering delivery in the Ranji Trophy match between Delhi and Railways at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

After living his dream moment of dismissing stalwart Virat Kohli, Railways pacer Himanshu Sangwan opened up about the "special moment" of his career.

Fans took over the Arun Jaitley Stadium to get a glimpse of the hometown hero weaving his magic with the bat for Delhi for the first time since 2012. However, they were left disappointed after Virat's stump was knocked off by Himanshu Sangwan at a mere score of 6.

Sangwan said that people across India draw inspiration from Virat and taking his wicket was a "dream come true" for him. He also said that the domestic players are able to learn a lot from senior players like Virat playing the Ranji Trophy.

"People across India draw inspiration from Virat. Picking his wicket was a special moment for me. It was a dream come true," Sangwan told ANI.

"With Virat bhaiya, the Ranji Trophy is gaining such importance. It feels so good. We get to learn a lot from them (players from the national team playing in Ranji). Sharing the dressing room with them is a huge thing," he added.

The intensity in the game was just like the opening day when thousands of fans turned up, just to see Virat take the field against Railways at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. On Friday, when Virat came arrived at the crease, the crowd went bonkers, while cheering for the global star.

A flurry of runs was expected to come out of Virat's bat but his outing on the crease was cut short by Sangwan's stump-shattering delivery. Before confirming Virat's ticket to the dressing room, Sangwan was at the receiving end of an exquisite straight drive.

With a flawless position and technique, Virat executed a picture-perfect straight drive to find the boundary rope. But on the following delivery, Sangwan pulled his length back to beat Virat's bat and send the off-stump cartwheeling in the air. With a look of disbelief on the faces of fans, Virat returned with a score of 6(14).

The return of renowned Indian stars, including captain Rohit Sharma, Virat, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul has changed the dynamics of the domestic format. The difference in the atmosphere of domestic cricket with the presence of top India stars is quite evident.

