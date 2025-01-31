Virat Kohli's Ranji return: Star batter dismissed for 6 in Delhi vs Railways clash; Fans leave stadium (WATCH)

Many fans, who waited for hours to watch Virat Kohli bat, decided to exit the Arun Jaitley Stadium as soon as he was dismissed in the first innings of the Delhi's Ranji Trophy match against Railways on Day 2. 

Author
Hrishikesh Damodar
First Published Jan 31, 2025, 11:29 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 31, 2025, 11:29 AM IST

Team India star batter Virat Kohli didn’t have an ideal return to Ranji Trophy as he was dismissed cheaply in Delhi's group stage match against Railways at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Friday, January 31. 

Kohli made his return to Ranji Trophy after a long gap of 12 years. The star batter’s comeback to play India’s premier domestic tournament was more of a celebration than a domestic match, as the fans gathered outside the stadium early in the morning at 3 am to enter the venue to watch the glimpse of Virat Kohli’s donning the Delhi jersey for the first time in 13 years. 

The entire Arun Jaitley Stadium was echoed with Virat Kohli’s name as he took the field along with his Delhi teammates on Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy match against Railways. However, the fans were waiting to watch the star batter walking out to bat for Delhi in his first Ranji Trophy match since 2012. On Day 2, after the Yash Dull’s dismissal, Kohli came out to bat to a massive reception by the crowd. As soon as Virat Kohli strolled out with his willow, the fans went berserk by chanting his name. The video of the same went viral on social media. 

However, Virat Kohli’s stay at the crease didn’t last long as he was dismissed for just  runs by Himanshu Sangwan. His dismissal took place in the 28th over of Delhi’s first innings batting when Kohli was trying to defend the ball bowled by Sangwan. However, the ball missed the bat and rattled the Virat Kohli’s defence to hit the stumps. Himanshu was completely pumped after dismissing the Indian star batter. The video of Kohli’s dismissal went viral on social media. 

As soon as Virat Kohli was dismissed cheaply in the first innings of his Ranji Trophy return, the fans began to leave the Arun Jaitley Stadium as they were disappointed to see their favourite batter getting out early. The atmosphere, which was electrifying when Kohli walked in to bat, quickly turned silent as the huge crowd processed his unexpected dismissal. Many fans, who waited for hours to watch Virat Kohli bat, decided to exit the stadium as soon as he was dismissed. The video of the same went viral on social media. 

Virat Kohli returned to Ranji Trophy on the direction of the BCCI selectors and Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir to revive his form after he didn’t have an ideal Test tour of Australia, where he aggregated just 190 runs, including a century, at an average of 23.75 in 9 innings.

Talking about the match, Railways were bundled out for 241 in 67.5 overs. The middle-order batter missed out on his well-deserved century by just five runs as he scored 95 off 177 balls. His 104-run partnership for the seventh wicket with Karn Sharma, who scored 50 off 105 balls, was crucial as it lifted Railways from 66/5 to 170/6. Himanshu Sangwan too chipped in with a valuable contribution of 28 off 29 balls to take Railways past the 200-run mark in first innings. 

For Delhi, Navdeep Singh (3/62) and Sumit Mathur (3/20) picked three wickets each, while Siddhanth Sharma and Money Grehwal picked two wickets each.

Delhi assumed their first innings batting on the opening day of the Ranji Trophy match against Railways. The hosts lost an early wicket in Arpit Rana for 10 at 11/1. Thereafter, opener Sanat Sangwan was joined by Yash Dhull to carry on the Delhi innings. At the end of Day 1, Delhi posted a total of 19/1 in 4 overs, with Sangwan and Dhull both batting on 4 runs. 

On Day 2, Railways bowling attack picked three wickets of Yash Dhull, Virat Kohli and Sanat Sangwan for 32, 6, and 30 to reduce Delhi from 78/1 to 97/4 in 29.1 overs. 

