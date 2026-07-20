The Spanish Royal Family congratulated the national football team after their 1-0 victory over Argentina to win the FIFA World Cup 2026. Substitute Ferran Torres scored the decisive goal in extra time, securing Spain's second World Cup title.

Royal Family Congratulates Champions

The Spanish Royal Family congratulated the national football team after Spain defeated Argentina to win the FIFA World Cup 2026 title, hailing the players' effort, sacrifice and commitment throughout their successful campaign. In a post on X, the official account of the Spanish Royal Family praised the team for overcoming every challenge and bringing glory to the country.

"@SEFutbol, you are world champions! This star is the reward for a path as long as it has been demanding, traveled with effort, sacrifice, perseverance, and exemplary commitment in every match. You have faced each challenge with the conviction of a great team and have carried the name of Spain to the very top," the post read. Congratulating the players, coaching staff and supporters, the Royal Family said the triumph would be remembered for years to come. "Congratulations to the players, the coaching staff, and all the fans. Today we celebrate a title; tomorrow we will remember a legend," the post added. ¡@SEFutbol, sois campeones del mundo! Esta estrella es el premio a un camino tan largo como exigente, recorrido con esfuerzo, sacrificio, constancia y una entrega ejemplar en cada partido. Habéis afrontado cada desafío con la convicción de un gran equipo y habéis llevado el… https://t.co/Fp28lP6b8r — Casa de S.M. el Rey (@CasaReal) July 19, 2026

Spain Clinch Second World Cup Title

Spain clinched their second World Cup title with a 1-0 victory over defending champions Argentina after extra time in the final at MetLife Stadium. Substitute Ferran Torres scored the decisive goal in the 106th minute to seal the title. Under De la Fuente, Spain completed a remarkable campaign built on defensive solidity and disciplined performances, conceding only once in eight matches on their way to lifting football's biggest prize. The triumph also saw Spain add the FIFA World Cup crown to their UEFA Euro 2024 title, marking another major achievement under De la Fuente's leadership.

Coming to the contest, Spain defeated defending champions Argentina 1-0 after extra time to win their second FIFA World Cup title, with substitute Ferran Torres scoring the decisive goal in the 106th minute after a headed assist from Nico Williams. Despite making 12 saves, Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez could not prevent Torres' strike. Spain dominated possession and created most of the chances, while Argentina failed to register a single attempt during normal time and were reduced to 10 men after Enzo Fernandez was sent off for a second yellow card late in regulation. Spain's victory completed an unbeaten World Cup campaign and added the 2026 world title to their UEFA Euro 2024 triumph.

New Records Set in Final

During the clash, Spain's Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi, both aged 19, became the fourth and fifth teenagers to feature in a FIFA World Cup final. They joined Brazil's Pele (17 in 1958), Italy's Giuseppe Bergomi (18 in 1982), and France's Kylian Mbappe (19 in 2018), with all five ending up on the winning side.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi also set a new record by becoming the oldest outfield player to appear in a FIFA World Cup final at 39 years and 25 days, surpassing Sweden's Gunnar Gren, who was 37 years and 241 days old when he played against Brazil in the 1958 final. The 2026 final also marked Messi's third appearance in a FIFA World Cup final, having previously featured in the 2014 and 2022 editions. He became only the second player to reach that milestone after Brazil legend Cafu, who played in the finals of 1994, 1998 and 2002. (ANI)