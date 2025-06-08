Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo acknowledged he was "another generation" to Spain starlet Lamine Yamal but said Sunday's Nations League final was more than just a battle between the duo. The final in Munich has been framed as a showdown between veteran Ronaldo, 40, one of the game's biggest names, and 17-year-old Yamal, the most exciting young talent in world football.

Ronaldo scored the winner to send Portugal past Germany into the final and Yamal was named man-of-the-match afer bagging a brace in Spain's wild 5-4 semi-final win over France. Ronaldo however said the focus on the two individuals was overblown, calling Spain "maybe the best national team in the world".

"There are different generations, one is coming in and another is exiting the stage. If you want to see me as another generation, then that's OK. When you talk about a clash between Cristiano and someone else, that's not how it works. The media always try to hype things up, which is a normal thing, but it's one team versus another team."

“You've been talking about Lamine a lot and you're right to do so because he's very good,” Ronaldo told journalists, adding "but I'd like to talk about the team.

“They've got Nico Williams, great midfielders like Pedri and their coach (Luis) de la Fuente is very good, very strong, very disciplined.” Portugal last beat their Iberian neighbours in a competitive fixture 21 years ago, in a match which Ronaldo started. Like Yamal, Ronaldo burst onto the scene at a young age. Aged just 18, Ronaldo impressed so much for boyhood side Sporting in a 3-1 win over Manchester United in a friendly in Lisbon that the English club decided to buy him, bringing him to Old Trafford less than a week later.

'Relaxed and in control'

Like a young Ronaldo, Yamal has consistently impressed since bursting onto the scene, winning a league and cup double with Barcelona this season afer lifing the Euro 2024 title in Germany last summer.

The Portuguese veteran asked media to allow the teenager to grow and improve without pressure, reminding them the Spanish star "with funny hair" was just "three years older than my son".

"The kid has been doing very well, but what I ask is for you to let him grow, not put him under pressure. For the good of football, we need to let him grow in his own way and enjoy the talent he has."

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente said Yamal was "only 17, but very mature for his age. Well prepared, intelligent -- he lives life as if it's all normal, and that's what we want for him". De la Fuente said the national side were “trying to walk alongside (Yamal) in his education,” but added "you'd be surprised, shocked, how calm he is."He's special. For some people, this would be a situation of maximum stress. But for him, he's relaxed, he's in control -- he masters the situation."

The coach also took time to praise Ronaldo, calling him "a legend in football and an example of the values I like: efort, work rate, sacrifice, getting better every day and never letting your guard down. "Portugal are led by a footballer who will go down in history with an indelible legacy."

Both Spain and Portugal have already won the Nations League. Spain are the current champions from their win in 2023, while Portugal won the inaugural tournament back in 2019. Spain have won 16 and drawn two of their past 18 fixtures -- and have not lost a competitive match since March 2023.

Spain forward Mikel Oyarzabal told reporters his side "do not think we are better than anyone," but "we trust ourselves 100 percent and know we can compete in every game. "We've shown that over the years. Our level is very high."