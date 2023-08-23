Spain PM Pedro Sanchez blasts football boss Luis Rubiales over Women's World Cup 2023 kiss controversy

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez slammed as "insufficient" the apology given by Spain's football federation chief Luis Rubiales for kissing star player Jennifer Hermoso on the lips after Spain won the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez strongly criticized the apology issued by Spain's football federation chief, Luis Rubiales, for kissing star player Jennifer Hermoso on the lips after Spain's victory in the Women's World Cup. This incident, which occurred after Spain defeated England 1-0 in the final in Sydney, sparked outrage in Spain.

"What we saw was an unacceptable gesture," Sanchez told a news conference when asked about the outcry over the unsolicited kiss. "I also think the apologies given by Rubiales are insufficient. And I even think that they are inappropriate and that he must go further," added Sanchez, a Socialist politician whose government has pushed through tougher laws on sexual consent and harassment.

The RFEF announced later that it would call an extraordinary general assembly on Friday "as a matter of urgency" to address the incident.

Rubiales had issued an apology on social media the day after the incident, explaining that it was a moment of exuberance with no ill intentions.

"It was done without any ill intention in a moment of the highest exuberance. Here we saw it as natural and normal but outside it has caused a commotion. I have no choice but to apologise and to learn from this... and when representing the federation take more care," he said, adding that he thought the furore was "idiotic".

Rubiales also said he had a "magnificent relationship" with Hermoso.

Jennifer Hermoso herself responded to the situation on social media, posting a video showing the team's celebrations in the changing room and humorously mentioning, "I didn't like it, eh!" while laughing. She later released a statement through the federation, downplaying the incident as a "totally spontaneous mutual gesture" driven by the joy of winning the World Cup.

"The president and I have a great relationship. His behaviour with all of us has been outstanding and it was a natural gesture of affection and gratitude," she added, according to the federation statement.

In addition to the kiss incident, a video circulated online showing Rubiales grabbing his groin while celebrating the final whistle at the stadium, where he was seated near Spain's Queen Letizia and FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

Deputy Prime Minister Yolanda Diaz called for Rubiales' resignation, asserting that his excuses were insufficient. Equality Minister Irene Montero characterized the non-consensual kiss as a form of sexual violence, emphasizing the importance of consent.

"It is very simple. Two people kiss if they both want to, if there is consent. Only yes is yes," Montero added on social media.

Pedro Sanchez, a self-described feminist, emphasized his commitment to women's rights and appointed a cabinet with a record number of women when he assumed office in 2018. He praised women's football and women's sport, expressing pride in Spain's winning team.

"The 21st century should be -- I am convinced it will be -- the century of women on all fronts," he said earlier on Tuesday at a reception for Spain's winning team.

"I believe women's football, women's sport, has a brilliant future -- all we can say as representatives of Spanish society is that Spain is proud of you, of what you achieved and how you achieved."

During a reception for the winning team, Sanchez and Rubiales had a tense encounter, reflecting the ongoing controversy.

The Association of Spanish Footballers (AFE) called for appropriate measures to be taken, citing the seriousness of the incident. They pointed out that the protocol against sexual violence by the Higher Sports Council includes "Kissing by force" as unacceptable conduct with immediate consequences.

Spain's preparations for the World Cup were marred by a protest by 15 players who sent an email to the Spanish federation last September, expressing their unwillingness to be considered for selection. Their protest was primarily directed at coach Jorge Vilda and his coaching methods, with complaints of excessive strictness. Rubiales supported Vilda, and only three of the 15 players were ultimately recalled for the World Cup.