Spain's coach Luis de la Fuente condemned the 'unacceptable' behaviour of Argentina's players after a post-match brawl marred the FIFA World Cup 2026 final. Spain won 1-0 in extra time. FIFA has launched an investigation into the incident.

De la Fuente Condemns 'Unacceptable' Behaviour

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente has strongly condemned the post-match clashes that marred the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, calling the behaviour of Argentina's players "unacceptable" after his side lifted the trophy with a dramatic extra-time victory.

Speaking publicly for the first time since the chaotic scenes at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, De la Fuente said there was no place for such incidents in football, even in the aftermath of a high-stakes World Cup final.

"At that moment I was not aware of what had happened, because I was celebrating with the players, but what took place after the end of the match cannot be accepted under any circumstances," De la Fuente told Spanish television, according to Goal.com. He added, as highlighted by the French network RMC, "What we saw is intolerable and unacceptable. Players of this calibre, led by a great coach, must also have felt bad when they saw those actions. These are scenes unbefitting of football."

Spain Secures Second World Cup Title

Spain defeated defending champions Argentina 1-0 after extra time to claim their second FIFA World Cup title, with substitute Ferran Torres scoring the decisive goal in the 106th minute after connecting with Nico Williams' headed knockdown. The triumph also extended Spain's unbeaten international run to a European-record 38 matches.

Post-Match Brawl Mars Final

The final, however, was overshadowed by ugly scenes after the final whistle. Television footage showed Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes confronting Spain defender Eric Garcia before the altercation escalated into a mass confrontation involving players, substitutes and members of both coaching staffs.

Paredes appeared to place a hand on Garcia's throat, while Spain midfielder Gavi was also involved as players from both teams exchanged shoves before officials and teammates intervened. The heated finish followed an intense contest in which Argentina had been reduced to 10 men late in normal time after midfielder Enzo Fernandez received a second yellow card for a challenge on Pau Cubarsi. Fernandez became the first player to be sent off in a World Cup final since Netherlands defender John Heitinga in the 2010 final, and the dismissal was the first red card in football's showpiece event in 16 years.

FIFA to Investigate

In the aftermath of the incident, FIFA appointed a disciplinary and ethics prosecutor to investigate the post-match brawl, although world football's governing body has not announced a timeline for the completion of its inquiry. Despite the confrontation, tempers eventually cooled, with several Spain players embracing Argentina captain Lionel Messi after the celebrations, while De la Fuente and Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni shared a lengthy hug at midfield before leaving the pitch. (ANI)