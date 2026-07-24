Jurgen Klopp has been named the new head coach of Germany's national team, replacing Julian Nagelsmann. His contract runs until the 2030 World Cup, following Germany's disappointing exit from the 2026 tournament in the round of 32.

The German Football Association has appointed former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp as the head coach of the men's national team after the FIFA World Cup 2026 setback, which saw them crash out in the round of 32 after a loss to Paraguay. Klopp has signed a deal with the four-time champions that runs till the 2030 WC end, as per Goal.com.

Klopp Succeeds Nagelsmann

With him succeeding Julian Nagelsmann, the speculation over who will take over the German side is over, having been reported as the top candidate to replace Nagelsmann since Germany was knocked out of the tournament with a loss to Paraguay via penalties by 5-4. Back in 2023, Nagelsmann took over as Germany's coach as a successor to Hansi Flick, with his contract running till 2028 before it was ended by the German football governing body on mutual agreement.

An Illustrious Coaching Career

Klopp is considered one of the modern era's finest coaches, having achieved major success with Borussia Dortmund in Germany's top-flight Bundesliga, securing them two Bundesliga titles in 2011 and 2012, plus the German Cup in 2012. Then as a Liverpool coach from 2015 to 2024, Klopp helped Liverpool to the UEFA Champions League title in 2019 and to the summit of the Premier League in 2020, ending a three-decade wait. He also won the FA Cup with the English giants from 2021-22.

Tasked with Rebuilding Germany

The German Football Association wants Klopp to play a crucial role in rebuilding the national team and restoring its prestige at the international stage ahead of the 2030 FIFA World Cup. Since their 2014 WC triumph, Germany have made two group stage exits in 2018 and 2022 and then a round of 32 exit in this year's tournament. (ANI)