SA vs NZ, CT 2025 semifinal LIVE updates: New Zealand win toss, elect to bat

SA vs NZ LIVE updates: What captains said at toss
Bavuma: We weren't too concerned, would've preferred to bat. But we'll have to start well. One change: I'm back, feeling much better.
Santner: Looks a good wicket, there shouldn't be dew. Privilege to captain the country, we know what to expect in these conditions. Same team for us. Last game was foreign conditions, we come up against a good outfit here, hope to put pressure on SA.
SA vs NZ LIVE Updates: Playing XI of both teams
South Africa (Playing XI) - Temba Bavuma(C), Ryan Rickelton, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(WK), David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.
New Zealand (Playing XI) - Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(WK), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(C), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Will O'Rourke.
SA vs NZ LIVE updates: New Zealand win toss, elect to bat
New Zeland won the toss and opted to bat first in the high-octane semifinal clash of the Champions Trophy 2025 in Lahore.
SA vs NZ LIVE updates: Pitch report
In the five ODIs played in Lahore this year, the average first innings score has been 316.5, with victories split between the team batting first and the chasing side. Expect plenty of runs.
SA vs NZ LIVE updates: Both teams eye redemption
South Africa and New Zealand have each lifted the Champions Trophy once - SA in 1998 and NZ in 2000 - though the tournament was then known as ICC Knockout Trophy and lacked its current prestige.
While the Proteas aim to shed their long-standing 'chokers' tag in major tournaments, the Kiwis are equally eager to end their title drought after finishing runners-up twice in the ODI World Cup (2015 and 2019) and once in the T20 World Cup in 2021.
SA vs NZ LIVE updates: Who will face India in the Champions Trophy 2025 title clash?
Brimming with world-class talent yet burdened by their underachievers' tag in ICC events, South Africa and New Zealand are set to clash in a closely contested second semifinal of the Champions Trophy in Lahore today.
🇿🇦🆚🇳🇿 Who joins India in the #ChampionsTrophy Final? 🤔— ICC (@ICC) March 5, 2025
More 👉 https://t.co/KOqSglnAcB pic.twitter.com/XfMaxSf483