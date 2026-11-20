Australia announces a 14-member squad for the upcoming ODI series in Sri Lanka. Led by Sophie Molineux, the team includes debutants Anika Learoyd and Charli Knott as they aim to maintain their unbeaten run in the ICC Women's Championship.

Sophie Molineux to Lead Australia for Women's ODI Tour of Sri Lanka

Australia have announced a 14-member squad for their upcoming tour of Sri Lanka, with Sophie Molineux set to lead the side in a three-match Women's ODI series in Dambulla from December 15 to 20. The squad features two notable inclusions, with Anika Learoyd earning her maiden call-up to the Australian team, while Charli Knott has secured her first ODI selection, according to the ICC website.

Australia, who remain unbeaten in the ICC Women's Championship, will look to maintain their strong run in the 50-over format against Sri Lanka. However, Australia will be without Annabel Sutherland, who has been ruled out due to injury, while Nicola Carey will miss the tour on partner leave following the Women's Big Bash League. National selector Shawn Flegler highlighted the importance of the series in the context of the ICC Women's Championship, noting that playing in subcontinent conditions would offer valuable experience ahead of the ICC Women's Champions Trophy.

“These ODIs are important in the context of the ICC Women’s Championship and we know Sri Lanka will be a tough opponent in their home conditions. The subcontinent is one of the hardest places to travel and play but it’s an invaluable experience particularly with the Champions Trophy only a few months away,” he said as quoted by the ICC website.

Flegler also provided an update on fast bowler Darcie Brown, who was unavailable for selection as she continues her recovery from a back injury. Brown has begun an extended rehabilitation programme, with her fitness for the ICC Women's Champions Trophy and subsequent Australian tours to be assessed early next year.

Australia squad: Sophie Molineux (c), Ash Gardner, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Alana King, Charli Knott, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham.