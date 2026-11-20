South Africa has announced its ODI and T20I squads for the upcoming series against Bangladesh. Fast bowler Lungi Ngidi returns from injury, with Keshav Maharaj and Bjorn Fortuin named as captains for the respective formats in December.

Lungi Ngidi Returns as South Africa Names Squads to Face Bangladesh

South Africa have announced their squads for the three-match ODI and T20I series against Bangladesh next month, with fast bowler Lungi Ngidi returning to the side after recovering from injury, according to the ICC website. Keshav Maharaj will captain the ODI side for the series, scheduled to be played from December 1 to 7, while Bjorn Fortuin will lead the T20I team in the matches scheduled from December 10 to 13.

Ngidi has been included alongside fellow pacer Anrich Nortje in the ODI squad. Nortje returns to the 50-over format for the first time since playing against Australia in September 2023. Meanwhile, wicketkeeper-batter Sinethemba Qeshile has earned a place in the T20I squad following an impressive run in domestic cricket. South Africa head coach Shukri Conrad said the two white-ball series against Bangladesh would help manage the workload of multi-format players following a demanding Test schedule against Australia and Bangladesh. He added that the matches would provide opportunities for players in the wider squad to gain international experience and allow the team to assess different combinations ahead of next year's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

“We have opted to rest a number of our multi-format players off the back of what’s been a busy period of Test cricket against Australia and Bangladesh, as we manage their workload ahead of the England tour. These two white-ball series were always going to be an opportunity for us to give some of the guys who have been in our wider plans a decent run at international level. It also gives us a chance to look at a few different combinations with an eye on our squad for next year’s World Cup,” he said.

South Africa squads to face Bangladesh

ODI squad: Keshav Maharaj (C), Dewald Brevis, Corbin Bosch, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Jordan Hermann, Duan Jansen, Nqobani Mokoena, Lhuan-dré Pretorius, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Sinethemba Qeshile, Tristan Stubbs.

T20I squad: Bjorn Fortuin (c), Dewald Brevis, Gerald Coetzee, Connor Esterhuizen, Donovan Ferreira, Jordan Hermann, Duan Jansen, Kwena Maphaka, Nqobani Mokoena, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dré Pretorius, Sinethemba Qeshile, Tristan Stubbs and Prenelan Subrayen.