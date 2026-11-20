Raunil Kukar secured his maiden PGTI title at the season-opening 26th Masters Golf in Digboi, Assam. The 28-year-old Bengaluru golfer won with a 16-under 272 score, overcoming a challenging back-nine stretch to clinch his first professional win.

Raunil Kukar Claims Maiden PGTI Title at 26th Masters Golf

Digboi (Assam) [India], November 20 (ANI): Bengaluru’s Raunil Kukar claimed his maiden PGTI title with a two-shot victory at the 26th Masters Golf, the opening event of the PGTI’s 2026–2027 season, played at Digboi Golf Links in Digboi, Assam. The tournament carried a prize purse of Rs 1 crore.

The 28-year-old Kukar (70-65-70-67), who began the final round in a three-way tie for the lead alongside Kapurthala’s Yuvraj Singh and Mhow’s Om Prakash Chouhan, closed with a five-under 67 to win at 16-under 272. Twenty-two-year-old Anshul Kabthiyal (67-72-71-64) produced the tournament’s lowest round, an eight-under 64, featuring nine birdies and a lone bogey on the par-3 10th. He climbed from tied seventh overnight to finish runner-up at 14-under 274.

Kukar, who joined the tour in 2022, made eight birdies and three bogeys. He surged ahead with four consecutive birdies from the sixth to ninth holes, opening a four-shot lead at the turn. However, the Bengaluru golfer endured a difficult stretch on the back nine, beginning with a missed short par putt on the 10th. Three bogeys in four holes allowed the chasing pack to close in, but Kukar recovered with birdies on the 14th, 15th and 17th to seal his breakthrough victory.

Kukar collected Rs 15 lakh and moved to the top of the 2026–2027 PGTI Order of Merit. Kukar, who had finished joint runner-up at the SECL presents Nava Raipur Open in September, was emotional after securing his first title following a difficult year that included wrist surgery. "It's a dream come true. My father has been incredibly patient and persistent with me. If I were in his place, I might have given up, but he never did. My mother and the rest of my family have also been extremely supportive. It's been a very difficult year for me, especially coming back from wrist surgery. I came close to winning in Raipur, so to finally win here means a lot," Kukar said.

Reflecting on his back-nine recovery, Kukar said, "I was playing a little too cautiously until the 12th. On the 13th, I told myself to be more deliberate, stick to my pre-shot routine and regain my focus. I stayed patient, started playing more aggressively, and things eventually fell into place."

Kukar identified his second-round 65 as a turning point, when his putting improved while playing alongside Sumit Kotwal. "We were having a good time on the course, and suddenly my putts started dropping. I found myself in a really good rhythm. That round gave me a lot of confidence," he said. He also credited his discipline and commitment to his game plan for the victory. "The biggest factor was the discipline I maintained over the past six or seven days. This week, I stuck to my strategy and game plan, which helped me stay focused."

Kukar thanked his coach Rahul Bajaj and PGTI, while dedicating the victory to those who supported him, including his late grandmother, who recently passed away, and his caddie Dulal. "Digboi has always been special to me. Whenever I come here, I feel a sense of peace. The people are incredibly nice. My caddie Dulal has helped me a lot and kept me positive throughout the week. This win is for him as well."

Chandigarh’s Akshay Sharma (75-67-66-68) finished third at 12-under 276, while Om Prakash Chouhan (67-68-70-72), a 12-time PGTI winner and 2023 rankings champion, was placed fourth at 11-under 277. Yuvraj Singh (68-70-67-73) finished tied fifth alongside Bangladesh’s Md Razu (69-70-68-71) at 10-under 278. The Masters Golf has a special place in the history of Indian professional golf, as it is the longest-running tournament on the Indian domestic circuit and on the DP World PGTI.