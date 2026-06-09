The US visa policy has been a major headache long before the FIFA World Cup 2026 even started. With just a few days to go, the problem hasn't been solved; in fact, it's getting worse. Footballers, support staff, federation officials, and even referees from various countries are facing serious issues.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Updates: In a major development, Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan will not be able to officiate at the upcoming World Cup because he was denied entry into the United States. FIFA itself has confirmed this news. The referee was chosen for the World Cup based on his qualifications, but now, FIFA is not standing by him. The football governing body has made no effort to pressure the Donald Trump administration to grant the referee entry. Instead, it has quietly accepted the US decision, which is now raising serious questions about FIFA's role.

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Why was the Somali referee denied entry?

A spokesperson for the United States Customs and Border Protection stated, 'This individual arrived in Miami on a flight from Istanbul. During the immigration process, the passenger was subjected to additional examination.' This extra check is done when authorities need to verify someone's information or decide if they can be allowed into the US. 'After the examination, it was decided that this passenger, who is a referee for the World Cup, was inadmissible. He was not allowed to enter the United States on health-related grounds,' the spokesperson added.

Ban on Somali citizens

The Trump administration has imposed visa restrictions on citizens from 39 countries, and Somalia is on that list. This is likely the real reason Artan was denied entry into the US. Although the US Customs and Border Protection did not give details, the fact that Artan is a Somali citizen makes the reason quite clear. This is where FIFA's role is being questioned. Many believe that FIFA should have discussed visa and entry issues with the US government, but it did no such thing.

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