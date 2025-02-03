'Smog and trouble-free': Irfan Pathan takes dig at England after India's 4-1 T20I series triumph

After India's memorable success at Wankhede Stadium, Irfan took a cheeky dig at the English team.

Smog and trouble-free: Irfran Pathan takes dig at England after Indias 4-1 T20I series triumph
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Updated: Feb 3, 2025, 10:15 AM IST

Former all-rounder Irfan Pathan took a subtle dig at the England team after India shattered records at Wankhede to secure a resounding 150-run victory over the touring side.

In the final game of the enticing five-match series, India broke the shackles to script an emphatic win over England, concluding the series on a high note.

The five-match affair saw a couple of heated remarks from current and former English players. After India cruised to a comfortable 7-wicket victory in the series opener at Eden Gardens, Harry Brook made a comment that triggered India fans and forced a reaction from former cricketers.

Brook blatantly blamed smog in Kolkata, which made it hard for the England batters to pick India spinner Varun Chakravarthy during a press conference.

"Chakravarthy is an exceptionally good bowler. He is tough to pick, and actually, with the smog the other night, it was a lot harder to pick as well. Hopefully, the air is a bit clearer here, and we can see the ball a bit easier," the England vice-captain had said as quoted from Wisden.

Also read: IND vs ENG, 5th T20I: Abhishek Sharma breaks Shubman Gill's Indian record at Wankhede Stadium; Check out here

After India's memorable success at Wankhede Stadium, Irfan took a cheeky dig at the English team. He hinted at Brook's "smog" remark while congratulating India for an emphatic 4-1 series win.

"The score line of #INDvENG was Smog & trouble-free for team India well done boys," Irfan wrote on X.

In the final T20I, Abhishek Sharma's power-hitting took center stage. He muscled the ball to pick effortless boundaries, keeping the fans at the edge of their seats.

His fiery 135(54) lit up the entire Wankhede as India's total reached 247/9. While defending the herculean total, England floundered in front of a clinical bowling display from the hosts. The visiting side could barely last for 11 overs, folding on 97 and succumbing to a 150-run defeat.

'Haven't seen better T20 hundred': Gambhir lavishes praise on Abhishek's performance in IND vs ENG 5th T20I

IND vs ENG, 5th T20I: Abhishek Sharma breaks Shubman Gill's Indian record at Wankhede Stadium; Check out here

IND vs ENG: Abhishek Sharma becomes second fastest Indian batter to score T20I century (WATCH)

Davis Cup 2025: India dominates Togo 4-0 to secure their berth in World Group 1

"Proud of our Nari Shakti": PM Modi congratulates Indian team for winning ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup

