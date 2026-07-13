Italian PM Giorgia Meloni hailed Jannik Sinner's historic second consecutive Wimbledon win. Sinner defeated Alexander Zverev 6-7(7), 7-6(2), 6-3, 6-4, securing his fifth Grand Slam title and extending his 'Big Titles' lead over Carlos Alcaraz.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni congratulated World No. 1 Jannik Sinner after he successfully defended his Wimbledon men's singles title, saying the Italian star had written another chapter in the country's sporting history.

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Taking to X after Sinner's triumph, Meloni hailed the 24-year-old for winning the prestigious Grand Slam title for the second consecutive year. "With the victory at #Wimbledon, secured for the second year in a row, #Sinner writes another page in the history of Italian sport. Thank you, champion!" Meloni congratulated Sinner on X.

Sinner's Wimbledon Final Triumph

Sinner retained the Wimbledon crown with a 6-7(7), 7-6(2), 6-3, 6-4 victory over Alexander Zverev in the men's singles final. The win made Sinner the 10th player to retain the Wimbledon men's singles title and extended his winning streak against Zverev to 10 matches. The Italian bounced back from an early French Open exit to secure his sixth ATP title of the year, while Zverev's hopes of winning back-to-back Grand Slams ended despite reaching his second consecutive major final.

The 'Big Titles' Race

After successfully defending the Wimbledon crown, Sinner widened his advantage over arch-rival and Spanish star Carlos Alcaraz in the race for 'Big Titles' Sinner defeated Alexander Zverev in the final to claim his 17th Big Title, a category that includes Grand Slam titles, ATP Finals trophies, ATP Masters 1000 titles and Olympic singles gold medals. Alcaraz currently has 15 Big Titles to his name, according to ATP website.

The Wimbledon triumph also marked Sinner's fifth Grand Slam title and his first major championship since winning the All England Club crown last year. All five of the Italian's Grand Slam titles have come since the start of the 2024 season.

The race between Sinner and Alcaraz has shifted dramatically over the past few months. After Alcaraz won the Australian Open earlier this year, the Spaniard held a 15-11 lead in Big Titles. Since then, however, Sinner has dominated the biggest events on the ATP Tour, winning six of the last seven Big Title tournaments. (ANI)