The Indian women's hockey team came from behind to beat Australia in a shootout and level the four-match series 1-1. Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam scored in the final quarter to cancel out Olivia Downes' opener, before India won the shootout 4-2.

The Indian women's hockey team secured a hard-fought win against Australia on Wednesday at the Perth Hockey Stadium to level the four-match friendly series 1-1. The visitors came from behind in the final quarter to force a 1-1 draw and then edged the hosts 4-2 in the shootout, as per a press release from Hockey India.

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Australia Takes Early Lead

After an entertaining start to the game, Australia took the lead courtesy of a goal from Olivia Downes (10'). But the Indian team upped the ante by creating opportunities from a series of penalty corners and putting the Aussies under pressure. However, Australia remained resolute in defence.

India Fights Back to Win in Shootout

But the home team's resistance was finally broken as Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam (46') found the back of the net in the final quarter, bringing India back on level terms.

The visitors prevailed 4-2 in the shootout with goals from Navneet Kaur, Ishika Chaudhary, Annu and Rutuja Dadaso Pisal.

Next Match Details

The third match of the series will be played on Friday, 29 May 2026, at 11:00 AM IST at the same venue. (ANI)