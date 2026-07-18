Ultra-runner Sufiya Sufi's 'Run for Dreams' campaign, a 5000-km journey from Kanyakumari to Karakoram dedicated to the Armed Forces, reached Banihal. She received extensive security and logistical support from the CRPF for her inspiring run.

Banihal welcomed renowned ultra-distance runner Sufiya Sufi as her inspiring 'Run for Dreams' campaign reached the town on Saturday. Dedicated to the Indian Armed Forces, her 5,000-kilometre journey from Kanyakumari to Karakoram is spreading the message of resilience, determination, and patriotism across the country. As the marathon entered Banihal, personnel of the 166 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) extended full security and logistical support along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, ensuring the safe passage of the runner through the challenging mountainous terrain.

Runner's Experience and Message

Sufi spoke about her journey, the warm support she has received from people and CRPF personnel, and the importance of breaking mental barriers. She stressed that women can achieve extraordinary feats when they believe in themselves, adding that courage and determination open the way to opportunities and support.

"I hail from Ajmer, Rajasthan. I am out on a challenge these days - Kanyakumari to Karakoram Run. The distance is 5000 km. This is the 67th day of my run, and I am here in Banihal. People welcomed me here very warmly. As soon as the CRPF jawans came to know that I am running, they extended all their support to me. They are ensuring everything to see that I do not face any inconvenience in crossing the road or running...We need to come out of our mental barrier that women cannot do this. The roads then open on their own, and you find supportive people everywhere. Our inner voice should awaken, " Sufi told the reporters.

The 'Run for Dreams' Journey

The historic journey, titled "Run for Dreams", commenced on May 12 and will conclude on August 6, covering 11 Indian states and several major war memorials across the country, before culminating at the iconic Karakoram Pass, located at an altitude of nearly 18,000 feet. The route will also include a symbolic stop at the Kargil War Memorial on Kargil Vijay Diwas, July 26, before the final ascent toward Karakoram Pass. (ANI)