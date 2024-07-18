Shuttler HS Prannoy resilient despite health setbacks, gears up for Paris Olympics 2024 debut

Seasoned Indian badminton player H S Prannoy is gearing up for his long-awaited Olympic debut despite battling a series of health challenges, including a recent bout of chikungunya.

Seasoned Indian badminton player H S Prannoy is gearing up for his long-awaited Olympic debut despite battling a series of health challenges, including a recent bout of chikungunya. The 32-year-old shuttler from Kerala, known for his resilience on the court, remains focused on his preparations for the upcoming Paris Olympics later this month.

Prannoy, a 2022 Thomas Cup title winner and a bronze-medallist at both the world and Asian Games, has faced setbacks such as a chronic stomach disorder and a persistent back injury throughout his career. Most recently, he endured a week-long battle with chikungunya, a mosquito-borne viral disease.

Despite these obstacles, Prannoy has persevered with the guidance of his coach, RMV Gurusaidutt, himself a former player. Gurusaidutt emphasized Prannoy's commitment to training even during tough times, highlighting his dedication and resolve.

"The preparations that we started after the Australia Open, those are on point, we are on the right track," Gurusaidutt told PTI.

"The best thing about Prannoy in this entire journey is that though he was struggling, he was showing up for training and giving his best. Of course now, since he had another rough patch, it is not easy to get into the winning momentum," he explained.

"He has been that kind of a player who steps up on big occasions. He's done that multiple times over the last three or four years. So, as a coach, me and Gopi sir (national coach Pullela Gopichand) have that confidence in him," Gurusaidutt added.

After achieving a world championship bronze in 2023, Prannoy faced setbacks due to a recurring stomach disorder reminiscent of his past chronic acid reflux issues. His condition made eating a challenge, often leading to post-meal nausea.

Despite this, Prannoy experienced a mixed year with six first-round exits alongside a semifinal and a quarterfinal appearance. Despite these challenges, he remained determined.

Gurusaidutt mentioned that the coaching team has implemented targeted drills to tackle minor issues, focusing on speed and stamina during extended rallies.

"We wanted to introduce a few programs. Gopi sir thought he needed to play longer matches...Based on the last 3-4 tournaments, I particularly felt people were trying to push him at the pace in terms of making him move quickly. There is not too much time for him to get space between the shots. So that was something that we thought we could make it easier for him in training. Otherwise, it was about getting him confidence, and getting his fitness levels up. Those were the major aspects," he said.

"We wanted work on it to prepare him for somebody playing some sharp shots, and cross-courts. So, it was meant to make him feel comfortable for those things. So, once he picks those up, he gets into his style, that's where the game changes usually. If somebody is pushing at him constantly, once he is out of that, once he survives it then he gets into his zone again," he told the news agency.

Gurusaidutt, who won a bronze medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games, believes that Prannoy should diversify his approach, emphasizing the importance of flexibility while avoiding predictability.

"We should have a counter when someone is attacking him but also we need to make sure that he's not too defensive. He has to mix up a lot, not be predictable in one style of play," he stated.

Prannoy himself expressed a desire to approach the Olympics with a relaxed mindset, aiming to enjoy the experience while staying focused on his game.

"I think everyone just wants to talk about Paris. But I just want to be a little bit more pressure-free, kind of enjoy it a little bit more and just take it as one more tournament in my career," Prannoy had said during an earlier interview with PTI.

"So from a preparation point of view, I think for me it's really important to kind of get back to basics...I was not there mentally in a lot of matches. So I think that's what I tried to do and just try to be a little bit more simple and usual," he added.

