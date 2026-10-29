Liverpool and Manchester City both advanced to the Carabao Cup quarterfinals following intense penalty shootout victories against Chelsea and Brighton respectively, setting up exciting fixtures in the next round of the competition.

Carabao Cup Thrilling Penalty Wins

10-time champions Liverpool and defending champions Manchester City recorded sensational wins on penalties in their fourth-round Carabao Cup clashes at their respective home venues on Wednesday. Coming to the Liverpool-Chelsea clash, the match ended in a 1-1 draw at regulation time, with The Reds edging out the Xabi Alonso-managed side 6-5 on penalties. On the other hand, Vitor Reis helped Manchester City escape a loss, ending the match on a 2-2 draw at regular time, followed by a 4-3 win on penalties.

Liverpool's Anfield Victory

At Anfield, it was a penalty fest, as a penalty conversion from Morgan Rogers in the 40th minute put Chelsea ahead. It was followed by another goal via penalty from Cody Gakpo just three minutes later. Both spot kicks were needlessly conceded, with Ryan Gravenberch fouling Moises Caicedo while he was running away from the goal and later Chelsea's Wesley Fofana giving away Liverpool a chance to score after a handball. During the penalty shootout, the scoreline stood at 3-all, with Florian Wirtz firing the fourth goal for Liverpool but Valentin Barco missing his. Later, Konstantinos Tsimikas missed for Liverpool, but Jordan Henderson scored for Chelsea, making it 4-4. Bradley Barcola and Levi Colwill scored for their respective sides, making it 5-5. With Gravenberch and Emmanuel missing their spot kicks, Joe Gomez put Liverpool ahead. But Fofana missed the decisive penalty, becoming the ultimate villain of the day for Chelsea. Liverpool will now host Bournemouth in their quarterfinal clash.

Manchester City vs Brighton

Coming to Manchester City's clash against Brighton, Mallick Yalcouye put Brighton in front with a 30th-minute strike, only for Mateo Kovacic to level the score 10 minutes later. Gerginio Rutter gave Brighton an edge two minutes into the second half, before Reis' 72nd-minute strike levelled the scores. During the penalty shootout, Manchester City and Brighton were neck to neck, with Phil Foden, Enzo Fernandez and Jeremy Doku having found the net for City. After Kovacic and Yasin Ayari missed their respective spot kicks, Rayan Cherki put Manchester City in front. Lewis Dunk missed the decider spot kick, handing Manchester City a ticket to the quarterfinals, where they will play Bradford. The other two quarterfinal clashes are: Crystal Palace vs Sunderland and Fleetwood playing either of Everton or Newcastle United. (ANI)