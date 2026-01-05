Shreyas Iyer has been named Mumbai's captain for the remainder of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, replacing the injured Shardul Thakur. Iyer, returning from a spleen injury, will lead the side in its crucial final league games against HP and Punjab.

Indian ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer has been announced as Mumbai's captain for the remainder of the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) 2025-26 league fixtures, with all-rounder Shardul Thakur being ruled out of the competition due to an injury, as per ESPNCricinfo.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Mumbai's Campaign and Thakur's Injury

Mumbai, in Group C, will play Himachal Pradesh on January 6, followed by its final league-stage game against Punjab on January 8. Both matches are taking place in Jaipur. Mumbai are second in their group, tied with Punjab on 16 points. Both sides have won four and lost one match.

The 31-year-old has not featured in any competitive cricket format since October, when he sustained a painful spleen injury while taking a catch during the third ODI against Australia, which led to internal bleeding and hospitalisation.

Iyer's Road to Recovery

Iyer suffered a spleen laceration, missing the ODIs against South Africa scheduled for December, but has since recovered really well after rehab and is a part of the ODI series squad against New Zealand starting from January 11. His availability, however, is subject to clearance from the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru.

As part of his rehab and return planning, Shreyas played a practice game on January 2 and completed all pre- and post-match drills without discomfort. The tournament will offer Shreyas some game time before the NZ ODIs.

'Proven Leadership Credentials'

"An experienced international cricketer with proven leadership credentials, Shreyas Iyer brings calmness, tactical acumen, and a strong understanding of the game," the Mumbai Cricket Association said in a statement as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

"The Association is confident that under his captaincy, the Mumbai team will continue to perform with determination and uphold Mumbai cricket's rich legacy," the statement added.

Potential Knockout Stage Dilemma

A knockout-stage qualification looks highly likely for Mumbai and could leave them searching for a new captain if Iyer receives clearance to play the NZ ODIs. (ANI)