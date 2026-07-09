England's Jarell Quansah is suspended for two matches, including the World Cup quarter-final against Norway, after a red card vs Mexico. His absence worsens a right-back crisis, with Reece James also an injury doubt for the crucial clash.

Quansah Suspended for Quarter-Final

England defender Jarell Quansah will miss Saturday's FIFA World Cup quarter-final against Norway after receiving a two-match suspension for the red card he was shown in the Round of 16 victory over Mexico.

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Quansah was sent off in the 54th minute of England's dramatic 3-2 win following a VAR review that upgraded his challenge on Mexico defender Jesus Gallardo to a red card for serious foul play. Reduced to 10 men for the final 36 minutes, England nevertheless held on to secure a memorable victory and book their place in the quarter-finals against Norway in Miami, as per ESPN.

Quansah will serve the first of his two-match suspension against Norway and, should England advance, will also miss the semi-final.

England's Right-Back Dilemma

His absence leaves England short of options at right-back for Saturday's crucial quarter-final. England are also monitoring the fitness of Reece James, who has been sidelined since the goalless draw with Ghana due to a hamstring injury.

The right-back trained separately from the main squad on Wednesday as he continued to follow an individual rehabilitation programme. With James sidelined, Quansah started at right-back against Panama but was forced off with an injury in the second half, paving the way for Djed Spence. Spence then started against DR Congo, although Declan Rice finished the match in an emergency right-back role. Quansah returned to full fitness for England's Round of 16 clash against Mexico, only to be sent off in the second half, with Ezri Konsa stepping in at right-back after his dismissal.

Path to the Quarter-Finals

England head into the quarter-final on the back of one of their most memorable away victories, with Jude Bellingham's brace inspiring a dramatic 3-2 win over Mexico at the Azteca despite being reduced to 10 men.

Norway, meanwhile, produced one of the tournament's biggest shocks by eliminating five-time champions Brazil. An Erling Haaland brace powered the Norwegians to a stunning 2-1 victory in the Round of 16, setting up a high-stakes clash with England.

Historical Head-to-Head

England have only won two of their last seven meetings against Norway, going back to an infamous 1-2 loss in a FIFA World Cup qualifier in 1981.