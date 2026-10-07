Indian skipper Shreyas Iyer encouraged Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to remain consistent, assuring him of future opportunities. The high-scoring T20I series against West Indies ended 2-2 after the rain-affected fifth match in Bengaluru was abandoned.

Following the rain-affected fifth T20I against the West Indies, Indian skipper Shreyas Iyer spoke about his conversations with teenage prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, saying that he continues to encourage the youngster to remain consistent with his process and mindset, assuring him that opportunities will come his way.

The high-scoring T20I series ended in a 2-2 draw after the fifth match, reduced to nine overs per side, was abandoned due to rain in Bengaluru. Sooryavanshi did not feature in any of the matches in the series. His last appearance for the country came in the Asian Games final against arch-rivals Pakistan. In eight T20Is, he has scored 246 runs at a strike rate of over 186, including two half-centuries. The team continued to persist with Sanju Samson, who scored 168 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 195.34, with two half-centuries, and Abhishek Sharma, who accumulated 145 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 181.25, also registering two half-centuries.

'You will get your opportunities'

Speaking during the post-match proceedings about Sooryavanshi, Iyer said, "I just keep telling him [Vaibhav Sooryavanshi], you will get your opportunities. If you are consistent with your process, mindset a bit light and not think too much about not getting an opportunity....you have to wait sometimes. We have two fantastic openers who've been consistent throughout."

Iyer reflects on series outcome

Reflecting on the high-scoring series, which featured West Indies completing a massive 250-run chase in the second T20I, along with several explosive 200-plus totals and individual performances, Iyer said the series scoreline could have been different had India bowled better in the second and fourth matches, in which they conceded more than 240 runs. "Could have been a different [series scoreline] if we had bowled well in the 2nd and 4th game. Batting has been sensational, execution we fell short. Credit where due, they batted phenomenally well. Kudos to Shai Hope; he was superb. The ability to bounce back even after a loss [among the big plusses]. We were not able to be consistent throughout, so great learning. Even today, the way we went about our batting was outstanding. Gonna be a challenging series in New Zealand now," he signed off.

Shai Hope named Player of the Series

West Indies skipper Shai Hope finished the series as the leading run-scorer, amassing 261 runs in four innings at a strike rate of over 190, including two centuries and a half-century. He was also named Player of the Series.

Rain-hit 5th T20I abandoned

In the fifth T20I, West Indies won the toss and elected to field first in the rain-shortened nine-overs-per-side contest. India posted an entertaining total, with Ishan Kishan scoring 30 off 10 balls, including three fours and two sixes, while Naman Dhir remained unbeaten on 24 off six balls, hitting one four and three sixes. Shamar Springer and Keemo Paul claimed two wickets each for West Indies. (ANI)