The 'Sundays on Cycle' initiative marks its 100th edition to promote fitness. Supported by the Sports Ministry and MY Bharat, the nationwide event encourages health and Olympic values, rallying lakhs of citizens to cycle for a fitter India.

New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): Launched in December 2024, following the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make India a fitter and healthier nation, Fit India Sundays on Cycle, has grown into a nationwide movement, bringing together people from all walks of life to promote fitness through cycling. The initiative began with just 250 locations and 500 participants in New Delhi. Over two years, Sundays on Cycle has grown into a people's movement.

Its 99th edition, held on the theme of Constitution Day, saw lakhs of citizens participate at more than 26,000 locations across the country. Marking a significant milestone in this journey, the movement is now gearing up for the celebration of its 100th edition of Sundays on Cycle. The landmark edition of Sundays on Cycle on November 29, is dedicated to celebrating the Olympic Movement in India, under the theme #IndiaReadyForOlympics, as per a press release from the Union Youth Affairs and Sports Ministry.

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Dr Mansukh Mandaviya will lead the 100th Sundays on Cycle celebrations from Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune, where around 50,000 cyclists will join the movement. In association with MY Bharat, the 100th Sundays on Cycle will be celebrated by young people in every district across the country. Additionally, the celebrations will be organised across 100 prominent iconic locations nationwide, where 100 Indian Olympians will join in on the milestone celebration to pedal towards making India a fitter nation. The upcoming edition will celebrate the values at the heart of the Olympic Movement: good governance and integrity, fair competition and inclusion, the health and welfare of athletes, and a lasting legacy of sustainability and safe sport. It reflects India's commitment to building its sporting future on ethics, athlete voice and equal opportunity for all, including women and para-athletes, and seeks to inspire the youth to embrace sport and fitness as a way of life. The movement takes inspiration from the Prime Minister's call of "Fitness ka Dose, Aadha Ghanta Roz", with the aim of dedicating at least half an hour to fitness every day. The initiative has evolved into a platform for taking forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s key national calls and social messages, translating them into action through mass public participation. Through special editions centred on themes such as Fight Against Obesity, Nasha Mukt Bharat, Pollution Ka Solution, Sundays on Cycle seeks to encourage behavioural change and inspire citizens to contribute to the Prime Minister’s vision of a Fit India and a Viksit Bharat. (ANI)