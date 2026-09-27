Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini flagged off the Faridabad Namo Half Marathon. The event, part of the Haryana Uday campaign, aims to encourage young people to stay away from drugs and embrace fitness and healthier lifestyles.

Former international cricket player Shikhar Dhawan joined Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini at the flagging off of the Faridabad Namo Half Marathon 2026 at the Surajkund Mela Ground on Sunday under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, with the programme seeking to encourage young people to choose fitness and healthier lifestyles.

A Campaign for a Healthier Haryana

The Haryana Uday campaign seeks to encourage young people to stay away from drugs and embrace fitness, sport and healthier lifestyles. In his remarks the Chief Minister said the future of Haryana lies in the hands of its young people, and it is the government’s responsibility to create an environment where they can grow, thrive and realise their potential.

'A Message to Stay Away from Drugs': Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan, who is Chairperson Da One Group, said youngsters are the future, and “our responsibility is to give them the opportunities and environment to build a better tomorrow”. “Sport has been a big part of my journey and has taught me the value of discipline, hard work and staying focused on your goals. I am very happy to associate with the Government of Haryana for the Faridabad Namo Half Marathon under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan and support this important message at Haryana Uday. This is not just a marathon; it is a message to stay away from drugs, choose fitness and move towards a healthier, stronger future for our youth,” he said, according to Shikhar Dhawan Foundation release. (ANI)