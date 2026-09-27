Indian boxers Parveen Hooda and Ankush Panghal confirmed medals at the Asian Games by winning their respective quarterfinal bouts. Parveen defeated Uzbekistan's Navbakhor Khamidova 5-0, while Ankush beat Tajikistan's Nekruz Salimov 5-0.

Indian boxer Parveen Hooda confirmed another boxing medal for the nation, prevailing in the quarterfinal of the women's 65 kg competition at the ongoing Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, on Sunday. Parveen beat World Championships silver medallist Navbakhor Khamidova of Uzbekistan after a 5-0 unanimous win, as per ESPN. Parveen, who had her 2022 Asian Games bronze rescinded due to a doping violation, has redeemed herself and has a chance to go for the gold. Parveen won her three rounds 4-1, 5-0 and 5-0, securing a dominant win over the Uzbek pugilist.

Ankush Panghal Assures Medal

Earlier, Ankush Panghal confirmed his country a medal in men's 80 kg boxing at the ongoing Asian Games on Sunday, beating Tajikistan's Nekruz Salimov in the quarterfinals on Sunday. As per ESPN, Ankush beat Nekruz 5-0 in the quarterfinals via unanimous decision. Ankush's speed and punching were a class apart against the Tajik boxer.

Nekruz was trying to counter-punch and defend in the first round, while Ankush was really proactive with his punches, especially the right hooks. The Indian took the first round 5-0. In the second round as well, Ankush started off with a fantastic left hook and was extremely quick, ensuring some extra blows were delivered to Nekruz's body. The Tajik did make a strong uppercut, but it was met with some strong counter-punches. Ankush was aggressive throughout and took the second round as well, 5-0.

In the final round, the Tajik boxer continued to suffer and got desperate in the final moments. A slugfest followed, and he tried to knock out Ankush, but the Indian managed to defend himself well. Salimov won the round 4-1, but Ankush won the bout 5-0 via unanimous decision purely on the basis of dominance in the first two rounds. Ankush will face a tough challenge in the quarterfinals against the current 75 kg world champion, Fazliddin Erkinboev of Uzbekistan, on September 29.