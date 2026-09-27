A 24-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide after consuming poison following an argument with her husband over his alleged dance with another woman during a Ganesh immersion programme in Telangana’s Mancherial district.

A 24-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide after consuming poison following an argument with her husband over his alleged dance with another woman during a Ganesh immersion programme in Telangana’s Mancherial district, police said. The deceased was identified as Sandhya, while her husband was identified as Jangu. According to Devapur Police, the incident occurred after Jangu allegedly danced with another woman during the Ganesh immersion celebrations on the night of September 23.

"Jangu had performed a dance with another woman on the night of September 23, while Sandhya allegedly died by suicide yesterday by consuming poison, " police told news agency ANI.

Police said Sandhya was reportedly upset after seeing her husband dance with another woman, following which she allegedly consumed poison. She was subsequently declared dead.

According to a police official, "The deceased has been identified as Sandhya, a 24-year-old woman. Her husband, Jangu, was dancing with another woman during a Ganesh immersion programme. She felt uncomfortable about her husband dancing with another woman and committed suicide by consuming poison yesterday. She is dead."

The official further said that the couple had no children and that Sandhya’s body had been shifted to the PME (post-mortem examination) centre.

"The Ganesh immersion programme took place on the night of the 23rd, and she committed suicide yesterday. They have no children. We have shifted the deceased for PME and are investigating the matter, " a police official told news agency ANI.

Police said further investigation is underway.