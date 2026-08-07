Shikhar Dhawan backed former teammates Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for the 2027 ODI World Cup. He hailed them as 'legends' who will add value and help India win, praising their recent performances and silencing critics about their age.

Former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan expressed confidence in legendary cricketers and his former teammates Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli and backed them for the 2027 ODI World Cup, saying they will add value to the Indian squad and help them win the tournament.

Now exclusively ODI players, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli enjoyed a productive series with the bat against England in July, despite India going down 2-1 in the three-match ODI series.

Despite persistent questions over whether 37-year-old Virat Kohli and 39-year-old Rohit Sharma can feature in the 2027 World Cup because of their age, the duo have continued to silence critics with strong performances. In the ODI series against England, Kohli struck two half-centuries, while Rohit answered with a fluent century at Lord's.

'They are legends'

Speaking to ANI, Dhawan praised Kohli and Rohit, calling them legends who have served Indian cricket for many years. He said he has shared a bond with both since they were around 16. Dhawan lauded Rohit's recent century at Lord's, saying he responded to a challenging phase with his bat and has consistently proven his ability over the years. He also hailed Kohli's fitness and performances, saying the more he is praised, the less it seems enough. Dhawan expressed confidence that both players will add great value to the team and help India win the World Cup.

"They are legends, they have performed for the country for so many years. Whether it's Virat or Rohit, all of us have had a relationship since we were around 16 years old. They are 2-3 years younger than me. And it's a matter of great joy that they are preparing now. Rohit recently scored a hundred at Lord's, so he scored a wonderful century and showed how his bat talks. Well, he's been showing it for so many years. And when a bit of a tough situation came, he replied with his bat," Dhawan said.

"And as for Virat, the more he is praised, the less it is. Keeping himself so fit, performing so well. And I'm sure that both of them will add a lot of value in the World Cup and help the team win," Dhawan added while speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the inauguration of the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation's (SDF) first STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) Lab, on Thursday. (ANI)