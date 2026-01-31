Congress MP Shashi Tharoor voiced his excitement for the 5th India vs New Zealand T20I, extending his best wishes to Team India and local hero Sanju Samson, who he hopes will perform well in front of his Thiruvananthapuram home crowd.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor expressed excitement ahead of the 5th India vs New Zealand T20I on Saturday at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, conveying his best wishes to Team India and the home boy Sanju Samson.

While speaking to ANI, Shashi Tharoor expressed his excitement ahead of the 5th T20I, saying he is looking forward to seeing Sanju Samson play in front of his home crowd in Thiruvananthapuram. Tharoor wished Sanju and Team India success, anticipating that the match would be a fitting climax to the series.

"I am really looking forward to Sanju playing before his home crowd. All of us who are big fans in Thiruvananthapuram, and of Sanju in particular, will have much to look forward to. It has been a good series and last time New Zealand won the fourth match. It is a chance for us to turn the tables or see how well we can stack up against this newly-energised New Zealand side," Sashi Tharoor told ANI.

"The whole stadium is going to be full, I'm told all the tickets are sold out. It's a huge occasion. I am wishing Sanju and India all the very best and big success. I'm looking forward to a good contest. It should be a fitting climax to this five-match series. It is also our last match before the T20 World Cup, so we really need to make sure that all our stars fire on all cylinders," the Congress MP added.

India aims for winning finish

India, already having sealed the series with a 3-1 lead, will face the visitors in the final T20I and aim to finish on a winning note, with the match serving as their final international outing before the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Both teams will also look to field their best possible 11 ahead of the marquee tournament.

Selection conundrum: Samson vs Kishan

Notably, Sanju Samson has struggled in the five-match series, managing just 40 runs in four matches to date.

Ishan Kishan missed the 4th India vs New Zealand T20I due to a niggle as India opted to play with just six specialist batters, with Arshdeep Singh playing in Kishan's place.

The Indian team management is expected to recall Ishan Kishan to the playing 11, either as the seventh batter or in place of the out-of-form Sanju Samson. Kishan smashed 76 off just 32 balls during a 209-run chase in the second T20I at Raipur, which India completed in just 16.2 overs.

However, if the management continues with Samson over Kishan, it could be Samson's final chance to regain form.